IPL 2022, KKR vs GT Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live

IPL 2022, KKR vs GT Live Streaming: Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be aiming to bring things back on track after incurring three straight defeats which left them in the seventh spot in the points table, when they take on high-flying Gujarat Titans in Navi Mumbai. After win against Mumbai Indians, KKR lost to Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs, seven wickets and seven runs. Gujarat, on the other hand, have won their last two games, against Rajasthan and Chennai Super Kings to stand atop in the points table. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

Here's all you need to know about KKR vs GT Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans will take place at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans begins at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday (April 23).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.