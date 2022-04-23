KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans look to tame struggling Kolkata Knight Riders; Toss at 3 PM IST
- IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs GT: Two-time champions Kolkata look to return to winning ways as they face high-flying Gujarat. Follow Live Score and Updates of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Match Today at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
KKR vs GT, IPL 2022 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders look to return to winning ways and stay in the top-four race as they take on a confident Gujarat Titans unit at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Having suffered three defeats in a row, two-time IPL winners Kolkata have slipped to seventh position in the points table. Newbies Gujarat, on the other hand, have lost just one game so far in the 10-team tournament and they are perched on the second spot in the standings. Regular captain Hardik Pandya pulled out of their last match against Chennai Super Kings owing to a groin injury but stand-in skipper Rashid Khan led the team to a three-wicket win over four-time champions. David Miller shone with the bat to score an unbeaten 94 from 51 deliveries. The Titans have won three consecutive games and Kolkata bowlers will have their task cut out against a confident batting attack.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 23, 2022 02:54 PM IST
IPL 2022 KKR vs GT: Sunil Narine on cusp of big milestone
Sunil Narine is just a wicket away from 150 IPL plucks. He has picked up seven wickets in as many games this season.
-
Apr 23, 2022 02:50 PM IST
KKR vs GT IPL 2022 Live Updates: Toss Update
Shreyas has got 236 runs in seven games at 39.33 but he will need support from the other Knights in the batting mix, while Hardik has amassed 228 runs. An exciting battle between two skippers is on the cards! The toss is just 10 minutes away… stay tuned!
-
Apr 23, 2022 02:45 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: Sunil Narine's bowling display
Kolkata Knight Riders will rely heavily on Sunil Narine, who boasts of the best economy rate of 5.03 after seven matches. His role will be crucial today as Kolkata look to end a three-game losing streak.
-
Apr 23, 2022 02:42 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates
The move to open with Ajinkya Rahane backfired before Kolkata decided to go with Aaron Finch at the top. Also, Venkatesh Iyer is yet to click in the tournament. He's notched up a fifty but his other scores read 16, 10, 3, 18, 6 and 6.
-
Apr 23, 2022 02:40 PM IST
IPL 2022 KKR vs GT: Varun Chakravarthy's bowling woes
Varun Chakravarthy bled 30 runs from two overs against Rajasthan and the tweaker will look to redeem himself against Gujarat Titans. He has managed to pick just four wickets in seven games so far.
-
Apr 23, 2022 02:29 PM IST
KKR vs GT Live Score: Hardik Pandya earns praise from Sunil Gavaskar
Look at the discipline he's showing in his batting. He's batting well in the powerplay and making full use of the field restrictions, he's doing exceedingly well in the field," Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.
"So basically, that thinking cap is on; and once that happens your game just goes up."
-
Apr 23, 2022 02:27 PM IST
KKR vs GT, IPL 2022 Live: Kolkata's batting bigwigs
On the batting front, Kolkata have Aaron Finch, who scored a 28-ball 58 in the previous game against Rajasthan Royals. He resurrected their chase in a century stand with Shreyas Iyer. The KKR skipper hit 85 off 51 balls before Yuzvendra Chahal turned the momentum in Rajasthan’s favour.
-
Apr 23, 2022 02:25 PM IST
IPL 2022 KKR vs GT Live Score: Onus on Kolkata bowlers
It remains to be seen whether they can keep up their charge all the way to the play-offs but Gujarat have managed to assemble one of the most balanced sides. The onus would be on Kolkata's bowlers to halt Gujarat's dream run.
-
Apr 23, 2022 02:23 PM IST
KKR vs GT IPL Match Today: Milestone Alert
Rashid Khan is just one wicket shy of 100 IPL plucks. He will look to join the elite 100-wicket club while Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami seek early breakthroughs in the powerplay.
-
Apr 23, 2022 02:19 PM IST
IPL 2022 KKR vs GT Live: David Miller in focus
South Africa's David Miller has led the way with stellar performances in the early half of the season. The middle-order batter has remained unbeaten on four occasions in six games.
His unbeaten 94 against Chennai was one of the best knocks of the 10-team competition so far. He will look to replicate his batting performance.
-
Apr 23, 2022 02:12 PM IST
KKR vs GT IPL 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans' dream run
Gujarat have amassed 10 points from six games, two more than Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad. A win today will take them to the top as they will surpass Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have got 10 points each.
-
Apr 23, 2022 02:09 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates
Stand-in skipper Rashid said Pandya's injury was "not serious and there's nothing to be worried about. The Baroda all-rounder is all set to return to the playing eleven.
-
Apr 23, 2022 02:08 PM IST
KKR vs GT IPL Match Today: Focus on Hardik Pandya
While the Titans haven't got many specialist batters for every position, Hardik Pandya has shone in all three departments. In his fresh IPL spell post injury struggles, Hardik has notched up 228 runs from five innings at an average of 76.00.
-
Apr 23, 2022 02:07 PM IST
KKR vs GT Live Score: Shubman Gill faces his former teammates
Shubman Gill is facing his former teammates and the young opener will look to steer Gujarat to a steady start. He will be up against a lethal bowling attack led by pacers Umesh Yadav and Pat Cummins.
Kolkata can also bring in Tim Southee to add more firepower to their bowling unit. They also have Sunil Narine in the ranks.
-
Apr 23, 2022 02:01 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live: Kolkata Knight Riders full squad
Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.
-
Apr 23, 2022 01:57 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans full squad
Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.
-
Apr 23, 2022 01:52 PM IST
KKR vs GT IPL 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat's opening combination
While the lower order and bowling look impressive, Gujarat Titans have to sort out the opening combination. Shubman Gill had a fine start to the tournament and scored 84 (vs Delhi) and 96 (vs Punjab) but has gone quiet since then. Wriddhiman Saha was given a chance at the top against Chennai but the seasoned batter looked rusty during his stay.
-
Apr 23, 2022 01:49 PM IST
IPL 2022 GT vs KKR Live: Rashid Khan on captaining Gujarat Titans
"It's a kind of dream captaining the team, but overall the win made it memorable," Rashid said after Gujarat notched up their fifth win in six matches.
-
Apr 23, 2022 01:48 PM IST
KKR vs GT IPL 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans' match-winners
Gujarat have found different match-winners to win them games. It was David Miller and Rashid Khan who rescued Gujarat from a precarious position in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings. Hold on to your seats… the IPL newbies might produce a cracker today as well.
-
Apr 23, 2022 01:44 PM IST
KKR vs GT Live Score: Rashid Khan's blitz
Rashid was put in charge of the IPL debutants and the Afghanistan star smacked three sixes and a four in Chris Jordan's third over, which yielded 25 runs. He ended up scoring 40 off 21 balls.
-
Apr 23, 2022 01:40 PM IST
IPL 2022 Live, KKR vs GT: Hardik Pandya set to return
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya pulled out of their last match against Chennai Super Kings owing to a groin injury. But stand-in skipper Rashid Khan chipped in with a match-winning cameo with the bat, while David Miller hit an unbeaten 94 to seal a thrilling win for Gujarat. Hardik is expected to return for this game
-
Apr 23, 2022 01:38 PM IST
KKR vs GT Live Score: In-form Gujarat Titans eye top spot in points table
Gujarat Titans have had an impressive run in their first-ever IPL season. The Hardik Pandya-led side has ticked all boxes so far to win five out of six games. A win today will take them above Rajasthan Royals, who are currently in the first spot.
-
Apr 23, 2022 01:35 PM IST
KKR vs GT IPL Match Today: Hello and Welcome!
It's a new day and a new game of the two-month IPL jamboree! The early phase of the tournament has given fans some cracking contests and we anticipate a few more... It's Kolkata Knight Riders in action against Gujarat Titans in the afternoon game of the double-header! Stay tuned for live updates of the game at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
RCB Predicted XI vs SRH, IPL 2022: Will Bangalore make tweaks in batting order?
- IPL 2022: As the RCB prepare for the SRH test, let's take a look at their predicted XI.
Virat Kohli shows lightning-quick reflexes to outsmart du Plessis in speed test
- With the team doing exceedingly well, RCB players were seen spending moments off the field in a team bonding exercise
Rashid Khan names India, Pakistan superstars for his 'dream hat-trick'
- Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan named one player each from India and Pakistan, as well as New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for his dream hat-trick.
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans aim top spot as they face Kolkata
- IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs GT: Two-time champions Kolkata look to return to winning ways as they face high-flying Gujarat. Follow Live Score and Updates of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Match Today at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online
- IPL 2022 Live Streaming, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Online: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between RCB and SRH.
'Haven't seen it for last couple of years': Ex-CSK star on MS Dhoni against MI
- MS Dhoni currently flaunts a staggering 400-plus strike rate against Jaydev Unadtkat in the 20th over. He has hit 47 runs off 11 deliveries against the left-arm pacer.
Watch: Amid final over drama, this is what transpired between Chahal, Kuldeep
- IPL 2022: Drama ensued in the final over when the DC dugout protested an umpiring decision during the game against RR.
IPL 2022, KKR vs GT Live Streaming: When and where to watch Match 35
- IPL 2022, KKR vs GT Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans.
Chahal, Ashwin and the fire-and-ice routine for Rajasthan Royals
- The leg-spinner, IPL’s highest wicket-taker so far, and the off-spinner, building pressure by containing batters at the other end, have a potent force together this IPL.
Delhi Capitals don't stand for what happened in final over, says Shane Watson
- IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson was critical of his side's behavior during the final over of the game against Rajasthan Royals.
IPL takes action against Pant, Shardul Thakur, Pravin Amre for last over drama
- “Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai,” IPL said in a release on Saturday.
SA legend tears into Pant, DC for 'unacceptable' behavior
- IPL 2022: The South Africa legend spoke in detail about the controversy that erupted during the final over of the game between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.
What the IPL tells us about our domestic scene
- 65% of Indian players come from 12 of the 38 state associations
Watch: Pant, Buttler involved in heated argument in controversial last over
- When Amre was on the ground, RR's Jos Buttler, who had scored his third hundred of the tournament earlier in the day, was seen having a heated discussion with Rishabh Pant on the boundary line.
IPL 2022, SRH Predicted XI vs RCB: Star all-rounder set for return from injury
- Ahead of Match 36 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad...