IPL 2022 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: RCB hope Kohli bounces back, SRH eye fifth consecutive win

IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH Live Score: SunRisers Hyderabad may have started the season on a bad note but they have not looked back since securing their first win of the 2022 Indian Premier League season. Since beating Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets on April 9, SRH have gone on to win their next three matches on the trot and now stand on the cusp of entering the top four itself. The team they face on Saturday, RCB, have been one of the strongest in the league and sitting on third, although they have played one match more than SRH. They won their last two matches on the trot as well and will now be looking to end this winning run that SRH find themselves in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON