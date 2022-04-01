IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Kolkata aim to return to winning ways against power-packed Punjab
- IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs PBKS: Follow all Live score and updates of Match No.8 of IPL 2022 where Kolkata Knight Riders take on Punjab Kings at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium.
IPL 2022 Live Score, KKR vs PBKS: Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to return to winning ways when they take on Punjab Kings in their third game of IPL 2022. They won their opener against Chennai Super Kings at this very venue, but their slam-bang batting approach did not go their way as KKR lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second game earlier week. Unlikely to change their game plan against a power-packed Punjab side, the Wankhede contest will boil down which bowling attack can absorb more pressure. The Mayank Agarwal-led side, on the other hand, successfully chased down a mighty 206 at the DY Patil Sports Academy last week to make an impactful start to their campaign in the 15th season of the cash-rich league. Can KKR make a comeback at Wankhede or will PBKS pull off their second straight win?
-
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 05:47 PM
KKR vs PBKS Live Updates: Win the toss and opt to ...?
Chasing team won both the matches at the Wankhede this season and since 2018, they have lost only 10 times in 28 games at the venue in IPL. So team winning the toss, will be wanting to bowl first.
-
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 05:41 PM
IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS: Will Russell be fit for PBKS game?
McCullum had revealed that the Windies all-rounder was sore after he made a fielding effort during the last game, where he bowled only three overs. If unfit, KKR are likely to go with Mohammad Nabi or Chamika Karunaratne
-
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 05:34 PM
KKR head coach Brendon McCullum on team's aggressive approach with the bat
“I want us to continue to keep that in the team because that's what served this side so well last year. And I think you know the way we've set our team up with the auction, the players that we picked that suits them as well. Sometimes you get to go a little bit too hard. But now we know where the line is and if we can add a little bit of craft with the wickets we're coming up against and look to use the bounce as our friend rather than our foe then I think it gives us a good chance.”
-
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 05:25 PM
IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS Live Updates: Head-to-head tie and Wankhede stats
KKR have won five of their eight games against Punjab Kings in IPL since 2018. However, they have won just two of their 12 games at the Wankhede Stadium, one of which came against CSK in IPL 2022 season opener. PBKS, on the other end, have won six of their 14 games at the venue.
-
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 05:14 PM
Pat Cummins joins KKR squad
Back after Australia's victorious 1-0 win in Pakistan, Cummins has joined the KKR squad and has begun his quarantine period.
-
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 05:12 PM
KKR vs PBKS Live: Umesh Yadav, KKR's new star
In two games, Umesh Yadav, who was picked by KKR at the mega auction in February, picked four wickets, all of which were with the new ball. In six overs in the powerplay, he conceded at 4 an over with a strike rate of 9. Since 2018, Umesh has picked 22 wickets with the new ball. Only Deepak Chahar (42) and Trent Boult (28) has picked more wickets in the powerplay during that phase.
-
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 05:02 PM
IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS Live: Rabada vs Russell
With Rabada set to return, the key contest of the match will be the South African speedster versus Andre Russell. Remember that Super Over battle a few season back? Against Rabada, Russell has scored 60 runs in 27 balls for one dismissal. 47 of those runs were scored in the death overs at a strike rate of 293.8 for no dismissal.
-
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 04:54 PM
KKR vs PBKS Live Updates: Rabada to make his PBKS debut
He is out of quarantine and he is all geared up to play his first game in IPL 2022. After being released from Delhi Capitals, Rabada was roped in for INR 9.25 crore by Punjab. He is the third highest wicket taker in IPL in the death overs since 2019, picking 45 wickets at an economy rate of 9.37.
-
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 04:44 PM
IPL 2022 Live Score and Updates: Punjab Kings squad
Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Atharva Taide, Prerak Mankad, Jitesh Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Singh
-
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 04:42 PM
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders squad
Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar
-
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 04:41 PM
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live: Toss to play crucial role
The toss is already playing a significant role in the tournament and both captains will look to bowl first at the venue. This is the third IPL 2022 game at the iconic Wankhede and batting hasn't looked easy on the surface so far.
Chennai managed to score just 131 in the season-opener while Lucknow stuttered to 29 for four against Mohammed Shami's opening spell in their first-ever IPL match.
-
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 04:39 PM
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Updates: All eyes on Ajinkya Rahane
As the action shifts to Wankhede, Kolkata will rely heavily on Ajinkya Rahane, who has grown up playing at the venue. The two-time champions would expect Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer to provide a strong start.
-
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 04:37 PM
KKR vs PBKS IPL Match Today: Kolkata seek an improved batting show
KKR enter the game at the back of a three-wicket loss against RCB. Though they manged to make it a close contest, a below-par total of 128 didn't seem enough on a Mumbai surface.
-
Fri, 01 Apr 2022 04:31 PM
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no.8 of IPL 2022 where two-time league winners Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Stay tuned for more updates!