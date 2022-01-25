'You want to get 3 pillars sorted': Captain Rahul explains reason behind Lucknow Super Giants picking Stoinis, Bishnoi

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Monday revealed the logic behind Indian Premier League's (IPL) new franchise acquiring Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and uncapped Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for the impending 2022 season of the tournament. While Rahul was picked for a record INR 17 crore, Stoinis was roped in for INR 9.2 crore and Bishnoi for INR 4 crore.

Speaking on Backstage with Boria, Rahul explained that Lucknow wanted to get the "three pillars sorted" ahead of the mega two-day auction which will be held on February 12 and 13.

“The idea behind (picking) Stoinis and Bishnoi is very simple. When you are trying to get three retentions, you want to get three pillars sorted. You have an opening batter in me, you have an all-rounder in Stoinis, who can bat No. 5-6. We’ve seen that in Big Bash, he has opened as well. He’s a very flexible player. He gives you a sixth bowling option as well.”

Stoinis, who was previously part of Delhi Capitals for the last two seasons, played with Rahul in then Kings XI Punjab in the 2018 season when the Indian batter was named as the skipper. Bishnoi, on the other hand, was part of the Punjab Kings team for the last two season.

“We’ve seen in the history of IPL that wrist spinners have done really well and whoever is available in this auction will be hot. We felt getting all of us would give us a good start as a team.”

Rahul was effusive in praise for the two players when talking about their commitment towards the game.

“Marcus is a very committed player and is a brilliant team man. Bishnoi has a big heart for a youngster who hasn’t played too much. In IPL cricket he has shown a lot of heart. He wanted to be in the fight and bowl to the likes of Pollard, Russell, Hardik and Rishabh. Whenever they came in, he would say, ‘bhaiyya mujhe ball do’. I can see him playing for India soon and for a long time," he said.

Team mentor Gautam Gambhir further explained that Bishnoi has the ability to take wickets at any stage of the game.

“Ravi Bishnoi, for me, made a lot of sense. He is young, is a wicket-taking option. He’s going to be a sure shot guy in the playing XI. He can bowl at different stages of the game. More importantly, he is an uncapped player as well. From every sense, it made a lot of logic for us to get him on board."

