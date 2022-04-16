IPL 2022: KL Rahul hits another IPL ton, weight of losses grows on MI

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul added to his brilliant batting record in the Indian Premier League with a superb hundred against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne stadium here on Saturday evening.

The crowd had come to cheer for Mumbai Indians’ first victory this season, but warmed up to Rahul’s batting exhibition as he hit an unbeaten 103 off 60 balls (9x4, 5x6) to set up his side’s fourth win in six games. Five-time champions MI lost by 18 runs in the end after electing to bowl, suffering their sixth straight defeat to remain the only winless team.

What an occasion for Rahul to score a ton, playing in his 100th IPL game. He got good initial support from Quinton de Kock (24 off 13 balls) in a 52-run opening partnership and then added 72 runs with Manish Pandey (38 off 29 balls) as LSG amassed 199/4.

For the five-time champions, it was a new low. They never really threatened to chase down the target and finished at 181/9. This is their longest losing streak in IPL. Only twice in 15 IPLs has there been such losing sequences at the start of the season—six each, by Delhi Daredevils in 2013 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019. MI are stuck at the bottom of the 10-team points table while LSG went equal on points (eight) with fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans, the table-toppers with a game in hand.

RAHUL SHOW

Bowled for a duck in the last game, Rahul came roaring back. Used to invariably being among the top run-getters in the T20 league year after year, his third IPL century has lifted him to second among run-getters this season with 235 runs. It was highly impressive. Rahul who took time to get his eye in, but once set he took on the bowlers. He stuck to his orthodox style of play, but still made scoring look effortless.

Sharma’s original plan was to pick wickets and build pressure on LSG. But the experienced Manish Pandey chipped in, shared his 72-run partnership with Rahul off only 47 balls to put the pressure on the local side.

It was neck-to-neck after the powerplay overs with both teams scoring 57 runs in the period. The difference was how Rahul capitalised on his start and then controlled the innings while maintaining a high tempo. His innings was built on his ability to cash in on the loose balls. After De Kock did the early hitting, Rahul targeted pacer Tymal Mills in the fifth over, hitting two fours and a six in a 16-run over. He drilled a lofted drive to long-off then picked four off a short ball off the gloves to fine leg and finished the over with a six over point.

He struck four more sixes. His next three were over midwicket: a full toss from leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin was launched over the fence and Jaydev Unadkat swatted for a 98m six while taking a toll of a half-tracker by left-arm spinner Fabian Allen. The 150 of the innings was brought up with his fifth six, on the final ball of the 15th over, a pick-up shot that cleared fine leg. He reached his hundred off the 56th ball with a four off Mills in the 19th over, maintaining his superb record against MI.

Since 2018, it was his second century against MI to add to four half-centuries. Named Player-of-the-Match, Rahul called it a special day and a special hundred, saying the pitch was good and he made the most of it.

