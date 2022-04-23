IPL 2022 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: RCB hope Kohli bounces back, SRH eye fifth consecutive win
- RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2022: SRH have won their last four matches on the trot which has left them within two points of equaling the tally for a spot in the top four. Follow live score and updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad here.
IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH Live Score: SunRisers Hyderabad may have started the season on a bad note but they have not looked back since securing their first win of the 2022 Indian Premier League season. Since beating Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets on April 9, SRH have gone on to win their next three matches on the trot and now stand on the cusp of entering the top four itself. The team they face on Saturday, RCB, have been one of the strongest in the league and sitting on third, although they have played one match more than SRH. They won their last two matches on the trot as well and will now be looking to end this winning run that SRH find themselves in.
Sat, 23 Apr 2022 05:45 PM
IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH: The rise and rise of DK
If Kohli has found the going tough, Dinesh Karthik, whom the former RCB captain termed as the “Man of the IPL”, has become one of the most feared names this season. He has been dismissed only once this season, leaving him with quite a healthy average of 210.00. He has scored these 210 runs at a ridiculous strike rate of 205.88.
Sat, 23 Apr 2022 05:28 PM
RCB vs SRH Live Score: Kohli's troubles
Kohli was in the middle for just a few minutes with the bat before he had to walk back against the Super Giants in their previous match. That made his sequence of scores in three matches as 1, 12, and 0. It is safe to say that Kohli has been a shadow of the monstrous form he showed in 2016 and is not even close to the displays he has put up in the years since.
Sat, 23 Apr 2022 05:14 PM
RCB vs SRH: A first defeat for either of 2 teams at Brabourne
Both SRH and RCB are yet to lose at the Brabourne stadium. It has to be noted though that RCB have played only once and SRH twice at the stadium. Teams batting second have won five out of the nine matches played at the stadium this season.
Sat, 23 Apr 2022 05:08 PM
IPL Live Score: Natarajan's return
Natarajan made a dream end to the 2020/21 season making his Test debut and helping India to a memorable series win in Australia against all odds. He then missed a significant chunk of 2021 due to injury and rehabilitation but is now back almost as a forgotten man. He has 12 wickets to his name, making him the currently fourth highest wicket taker this season.
Sat, 23 Apr 2022 05:01 PM
IPL Score: Umran Malik's 4-fire
The 22-year-old finally managed to get the wickets to show for his fiery pace. Three of those wickets came in what has to be one of the best last overs of an innings by a bowler this season.
Sat, 23 Apr 2022 04:58 PM
IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH Live Score: Markram finally shows up
If a former South African captain shone for RCB in their last match, a man who is regarded as a strong candidate for being the Proteas skipper in the future turned up for SRH in their previous game. While Umran Malik's 4-wicket haul against LSG was pretty much the highlight, Aiden Markram steered his team's chase of a 152-run target quite expertly and ended the match unbeaten on 41 off 27 balls.
Sat, 23 Apr 2022 04:49 PM
RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 Live Updates: Du Plessis's solo brilliance
RCB were seemingly on their way to a ridiculously low score when opener Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli early in the previous match against GT. However, up stepped their colossus of a skipper Faf du Plessis, who had managed scores of 5, 29, 16, 8 and 8 in his last five innings. He smashes his way to an unbeaten 96 off 64, remaining one hit short of his maiden IPL century, and led his team to a score of 181/6, which was enough for them to win the match.
Sat, 23 Apr 2022 04:44 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hello and welcome!
It was not too long ago that SRH were being termed as favourites to finish in the bottom two after losses in their first two games. They have since gone on to win four on the trot, with their bowling attack making all kinds of waves. T Natarajan is well and truly showing what made him one of the most sought after T20 bowlers last season, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been leading the pack admirably while the young Umran Malik has been the talk of the town due to his fiery pace. RCB's top three collapse was a concern in their previous game but captain Faf du Plessis came back to form in emphatic fashion with an unbeaten 96 while fast bowler Josh Hazlewood provided them the impetus with the ball that they have been chasing for all along.