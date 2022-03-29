‘He knows what team building is all about’: Gavaskar underlines qualities of star Proteas player which makes him 'best'

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants made their Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on Monday, with the latter emerging victorious in the end. Both the teams had some exciting talents with all-rounder Hardik Pandya making his captaincy debut. Standing in front of him was his friend and star India opener KL Rahul, who already has shown his leadership abilities while playing for Punjab Kings.

The contest was headlined by Mohammed Shami, who had an exceptional outing. The Titans pacer started off his campaign with a wicket off the first ball and finished his four-over quota with clinical figures reading 3/25.

While Lucknow kicked-off their campaign with a defeat, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar picked one player who he believes will bring a lot to the table.

Sharing his views ahead of the clash on Star Sports, Gavaskar said: “The best part about Quinton de Kock is the fact that he also has captaincy experience. He has been a captain of South Africa and knows all formats of the game. He knows what team building is all about because we are talking about a different team now. He will be very keen to contribute towards the team-building process.”

De Kock moved to Lucknow Super Giants from Mumbai Indians, where he formed a formidable opening partnership with Rohit Sharma. He had also captained South Africa briefly in all formats of the game before relinquishing the position.

De Kock, however, couldn't do much in his first match for Super Giants, and was one of Shami's victims in the initial stage of the clash.

He was dismissed on 7 off 9 and it will be interesting to see, how the Proteas wicketkeeper-batter performs as the tournament proceeds.