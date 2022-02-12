Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 'Mr IPL' Suresh Raina goes unsold; Steve Smith fails to find buyers in opening bid

Raina was released by the Chennai Super Kings after the 2021 edition of the tournament.
File photo of Suresh Raina(Getty Images)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 01:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Suresh Raina became the second player to go unsold (after South Africa's David Miller) in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction on Saturday. There were no buyers in the first bid for Raina, who had set his base price at 2 crore. Australia's Steve Smith also went unsold in the opening bid.

Raina had represented the Chennai Super Kings since the opening edition of the tournament (barring the 2016 and 2017 editions, when the franchise was banned). The left-handed batter had led the now-defunct Gujarat Lions side during the two seasons before making a return to the Chennai franchise.

He was released by CSK after the 2021 edition and also lost his place in the XI during the closing stages of the season due to inconsistent performances. 

Smith, meanwhile, had been a part of the Delhi Capitals roster in the 2021 edition and had led the Rajasthan Royals in two editions (2019 and 2020) of the tournament. 

Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for 5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for 7.25 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for 8 crore. Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for 12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for 6.25 crore.

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for 6.75 crore. Australia opening batter David Warner was acquired by Delhi Capitals for 6.25 crore.

