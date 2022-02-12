Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Punjab Kings win intense bidding war for Dhawan; Ashwin goes to Rajasthan Royals for 5 crore

Shikhar Dhawan was bought by the Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 crores, while Ravichandran Ashwin was sold to Rajasthan Royals at ₹5 crore.
Shikhar Dhawan; Ravichandran Ashwin(PTI)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 12:24 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Punjab Kings secured the services of India's star batter Shikhar Dhawan at 8.25 crore in the IPL mega auction on Saturday. Dhawan was the first name to be auctioned and after an intense bidding war between Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals, the franchise from Punjab eventually succeeded in securing the star India opener.

Ravichandran Ashwin, meanwhile, was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for 5 crore.

The Royals started the bidding for Dhawan, who had set his base price at 2 crore. Delhi Capitals, his former franchise, countered straightaway as the two continued to raise the stakes for the Indian opener. 

Punjab Kings, then, jumped into the bidding war and eventually secured the India star at 8.25 crore. This is the first time Dhawan will be donning the Punjab jersey in the Indian Premier League.

The Indian opener has played for the Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad, and then returned to a revamped Delhi Capitals in 2018.

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, meanwhile, will have a reunion with England batter Jos Buttler at Rajasthan Royals. The off-spinner had infamously ‘mankaded’ Buttler in the 2019 edition of the tournament which created significant controversy.

The Royals would be Ashwin's fourth franchise in the IPL; he had earlier played for the Chennai Super Kings (2008-2015), Kings XI Punjab (2018-2019), and the Delhi Capitals (2020-21).

