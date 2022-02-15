'100 percent. It's a no brainer': Ex-players name frontrunner for RCB captaincy; 'they went after him so aggressively'

After spending a substantial amount of his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint playing under MS Dhoni, South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis will now be seen representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming season. He was picked by the franchise for INR 7 crore at the recently-concluded IPL 2022 Mega Auction. And former India cricketers Aakash Chopra and Saba Karim believe that he will also be named the captain.

Virat Kohli stepped down from the RCB captaincy role after the culmination of the last season. Hence, the Bangalore outfit headed into the mega auction seeking a skipper. Even though they've got Dinesh Karthik (former KKR captain) and Glenn Maxwell, who also make for strong candidates for this position, Chopra believes there is no way RCB will go for anyone else.

“100 percent. In my opinion, he is their captain. They will eventually announce it for sure. Otherwise, they wouldn't have gone that hard for that long because there are other options available. If you are looking only at openers, there were options and there will be more in the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy. They did not go for someone like a Warner or Quinton de Kock.”

“They knew, they had their eyes set on Faf that he is our captain. His record is phenomenal. What he brings is stability and consistency. No international cricket is working in his favour now,” elaborated Chopra.

Former wicketkeeper Saba Karim also concurred with Chopra, saying that it is a “no brainer” that RCB is going to announce former Chennai Super Kings opener du Plessis as the captain.

"It's a no brainer. RCB will go with Faf du Plessis as the captain and that is why they went after him so aggressively at the auction. He will be the number 1 candidate to lead them," he said.

