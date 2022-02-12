Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Twitter goes berserk as Ravichandran Ashwin joins Jos Buttler in Rajasthan Royals

RR's buy of Ravichandran Ashwin in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction sparked a meme-fest on Twitter.
Ashwin was bought by the RR.(Twitter)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 03:20 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rajasthan Royals bought veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for 5 crore in the IPL Mega Auction on Saturday. Ashwin, who had appeared for the Delhi Capitals in the 2020 and 2021 editions of the tournament, will have a reunion with RR's Jos Buttler – one of the three players retained by the franchise alongside captain Sanju Samson and Indian youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Ashwin and Buttler share a fairly controversial history when it comes to the IPL. In one of the games of the 2019 season of the tournament, the off-spinner had ‘Mankaded’ Buttler when the former was the captain of the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab). Following the incident, Ashwin faced criticism from current and former English cricketers.

A year after the incident, Ashwin had cheekily shared a picture from the incident to advise people to not “wander out” when the first nation-wide lockdown was imposed, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As Ashwin will now be sharing the dressing room with Buttler, Twitter enjoyed a field day.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to his official Twitter profile to react to the move. “Haha Ashwin to Rajasthan. Will love him plotting a Mankad with Buttler,” wrote Sehwag.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, meanwhile, wrote, “Ashwin and Buttler in the same team. No more discussions about the mythical ‘Spirit of the game’ #IPLMegaAuction.”

Ashwin's former franchise Delhi Capitals also had a cheeky reaction:

Here's how the fans reacted:

