IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: Tilak Varma smashes whirlwind fifty, keeps MI on track in 194-run chase

IPL 2022 Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler scored his second IPL century as the Rajasthan Royals scored 193/8 batting first. After that However, they looked set for a score well above 200 with MI pulling things back by taking as many as five wickets in the last two overs. Buttler first put up 82 runs off 50 balls with RR captain Sanju Samson with the pair dominating the middle overs. Shimron Hetmyer then smacked the ball all corners as he put up 53 off 24 with Buttler for the fourth wicket. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills bowled the 19th and 20th overs in which they gave just 10 runs. Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first. MI have fielded the same team that lost to the Delhi Capitals, which means that Suryakumar Yadav is not playing in this match.