IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: Tilak Varma smashes whirlwind fifty, keeps MI on track in 194-run chase

- IPL 2022 Live Score, MI vs RR: 19-year-old Tilak Varma has taken the chase by the scruff of the neck and kept Mumbai Indians on track after Ishan Kishan's dismissal. Follow Live Score and Updates of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match Today at the DY Patil Stadium.
IPL 2022 Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler scored his second IPL century as the Rajasthan Royals scored 193/8 batting first. After that However, they looked set for a score well above 200 with MI pulling things back by taking as many as five wickets in the last two overs. Buttler first put up 82 runs off 50 balls with RR captain Sanju Samson with the pair dominating the middle overs. Shimron Hetmyer then smacked the ball all corners as he put up 53 off 24 with Buttler for the fourth wicket. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills bowled the 19th and 20th overs in which they gave just 10 runs. Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first. MI have fielded the same team that lost to the Delhi Capitals, which means that Suryakumar Yadav is not playing in this match.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 06:49 PM
MI vs RR Live Score: OUT! That's it for Varma
He reverse sweeps Ashwin for a six over third man off the first ball of the 15th over. Ashwin then takes significant pace off the ball and deceives Varma. The ball goes past him and takes the stumps. A blinder of an innings ends.
Varma b Ashwin 61 (33), MI 135/4 in 14.2 overs
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 06:42 PM
MI vs RR IPL 2022 Live Updates: Half century for Tilak Varma
It has come in just 28 balls. He is just 19 years old so this is the first of many half centuries he will score for sure. What an innings this has been and despite having Pollard at the other end, RR will now want to get this man out as quickly as possible.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 06:38 PM
IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live score: OUT! Kishan has to go
Navdeep Saini with a belter of a catch to end Ishan Kishan's innings. Kishan tries to pull Boult and that ball is barrelling to the boundary. Saini takes the catch at deep backward square leg but falls while doing so. He seems to have hurt the back of his head in the process and he ends up going off the field with James Neesham coming in his place. We are yet to see if there will be a concussion replacement.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 06:34 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai vs Rajasthan Match Today: Half century for Ishan Kishan
Second consecutive half century for Ishan Kishan and he brings that up by driving Boult straight down the ground for his fifth four. Kishan has reached the mark in 40 balls.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 06:33 PM
IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Updates: SIX! Tilak Varma is bossing this chase
The 19-year-old was a gun in the field today and has now taken this chase by the scruff of its neck. Beautiful front foot loft from Varma and it ends up hitting the cameraperson behind the boundary line. Boult, who was the closest fielder, checks up on him, seems he is ok. Varma has raced tom 47 off 25 balls, a strike rate of nearly 185!
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 06:28 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Jaiswal almost pulls off a screamer
Slog sweep from Kishan off Ashwin in the 11th over, Jaiswal runs to his left and puts in a full stretch dive. The ball just bounces out of his hand after he hit the ground.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 06:22 PM
IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Updates: SIX! 50 partnership up
Tilak Varma is setting this place on fire. Chahal bowls the 10th over, sends one too full and Varma skips down the track, lofts him over long on.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 06:18 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: SIX!
What a shot that is from Varma. Full outside off from Sainia, Varma stands still and lofts it over long off. He then takes a single to move to 26 in 15 balls. Mumbai Indians are 82/2 in 9 overs as the first strategic timeout is taken.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 06:13 PM
MI vs RR Live Score: Varma getting some treatment
Seems to have some issue with the hamstring and the physios are on the field now. He seems to be fine after getting some massage with Navdeep Saini returning to the attack. MI are 67/2 in 8 overs.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 06:07 PM
MI vs RR IPL 2022 Live Updates: SIX!
As flat a six as it gets from Tilak Varma. He pulls Ashwin to backward square leg and the ball could not be travelling more than 12 feet up in the air at any point of its journey to the boundary. MI have scored runs for two wickets at the end of the seventh over.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:56 PM
IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live score: OUT! A wicket to end an expensive over
Anmolpreet mistimes a loft over cover and holes out. The extra ball has got Saini a wicket and he shouts in delight.
Anmolpreet Singh c Padikkal b Saini 5 (4), MI 40/2 in 4 overs
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:54 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai vs Rajasthan Match Today: FOUR!
He smashes Saini down the ground again and the free hit has gone for four runs. A single of he next makes it as many as 16 runs off the first three balls of this over.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:53 PM
IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Updates: SIX and FOUR!
Ishan Kishan is going after Navdeep Saini in the fourth over. Kishan first hooks Saini over fine leg and then smacks one straight down the ground for four. That second ball turns out to be a no ball as well.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:43 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: GONE! Rohit falls
Short and wide from Prasidh Krishna, asking to be hit and that's exactly what Rohit does. Only that he hits it straight into the hands of the fielder at point.
Rohit Sharma c Riyan Parag b Prasidh Krishna 10 (5), MI 15/1 after 1.5 overs
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:40 PM
MI vs RR Live Score: SIX! Rohit pulls out the pull shot
A low pull from Rohit and he sends Prasidh Krishna over fine leg. Nice way to get off the mark for the captain.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:35 PM
MI vs RR IPL 2022 Live Updates: The players are back
Trent Boult has the ball in his hand, Ishan Kishan is facing up with Rohit Sharma at the other end. This will be an entertaining run chase.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:33 PM
IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live score: Buttler takes the Orange Cap
This is what he had to say to the broadcasters in the mid-innings break: "It's a great feeling and nice to contribute it. Good score or not? Hard to tell it with one side being a short boundary. Mumbai always attack me with Bumrah - he is one of the best in the world. I thought I did know (reaching a ton with an inside edge), but I got frustrated at the end as I slowed down. At the start of the day, a target of 194, we would've taken it. Shimron Hetmyer played a fantastic hand, we were about to lift-off, but never got away from them."
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:27 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai vs Rajasthan Match Today: Rohit vs Boult
This is going to be a match up for the fans to savour. Rohit has got out four times in 11 innings to Boult in the IPL and so, he will have to see off his former team mate.
-
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:19 PM
IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Updates: RR 193/8 after 20 overs
FIVE wickets in the last 2 overs. Frantic end to the innings, finished off with Mills dismissing Riyan Parag right after the latter hig a four off the second last ball of the innngs. Parag drags the ball straight to long-in which means that RR finish with a score of 193/8 after their 20 overs.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:18 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: GONE! Now Mills gets a wicket
This is some finish from MI. Slow ball from the back of the hand from Mills, Saini goes for an almighty slog and the ball goes up in the air. Kishan settles under it and completes the catch.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:17 PM
IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Updates: OUT! Ashwin is run out
Ashwin tries to take a second run that simply isn't there. Varma throws it to Kishan who breaks the stumps with Ashwin not even in the frame. What a last over from Bumrah.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:14 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: GONE! Buttler falls
The Bumrah Yorker does it for Buttler. Inswinger right into the blockhole and Buttler could do absolutely nothing about it. A great innings from Buttler but this over will hurt RR.
Buttler b Bumrah 100 (68), RR 184/5 in 18.5 overs
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:09 PM
MI vs RR Live Score: OUT! Hetmyer's whirlwind ends
Slow full toss from Bumrah, Hetmyer hits it straight to midwicket. Turning out to be quite a 19th over from Bumrah.
Hetmyer c Varma b Bumrah 35 (14), RR 183/4
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:05 PM
MI vs RR IPL 2022 Live Updates: 2nd IPL century for Jos Buttler
Well that is cheeky from Buttler. MI goes for an LBW appeal which is not given, the batsmen run a single. MI rake the review and as it turned out, Buttler had got some bat on it. He didn't celebrate the century after taking the single though, keeping everyone guessing and possibly cosing MI a review.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:02 PM
IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live score: SIX! Hetmyer keeps going
The very first ball of the next over, bowled by Mills, is mowed over midwicket for six. Big shout for LBW off the next ball and the umpire raises his finger. Hetmyer, however, takes the review and replays show that the impact had come outside the line. The umpire reverses his decision and the next ball is cut away by Hetmyer for another four.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 04:59 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai vs Rajasthan Match Today: 26 runs off the 17th
That is the second 26-run over of this innings. While the first one was Buttler, a bona fide international cricketer, going after the lesser known Basil Thampi, the second one starred Hetmyer smashing his West Indies captain Kieron Pollard all over the park. The two back to back sixes are followed by two consecutive fours after which Pollard sent a ball wide. The next ball goes for four leg byes and then Hetmyer ends the over with a single to keep strike. Longer wait then for Buttler's century. RR 170/3 in 17 overs
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 04:54 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Back to back sixes for Hetmyer
Hetmyer goes after his West Indies captain Kieron Pollard. The first is pulled over backward square leg and the second is mowed midwicket.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 04:52 PM
IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Updates: Buttler made to wait for ton
A good over from Sams for the 16th. Just six runs coming off it, with two coming from wides and the rest from singles. In fact, there was a slight scare for Buttler after the second last of those singles as he found himself about a quarter of the way down the pitch when Hetmyer screamed at him to get back. He does so, and stays on 98.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 04:42 PM
MI vs RR Live Score: OUT! Pollard gets Samson
Breakthrough at last for MI but Samson has done his job. Samson tries to pull a slow delivery, doesn't quite get it right and holes out at deep midwicket.
Samson c Tilak Varma b Pollard 30 (21), RR 130/3 in 14.2 overs
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 04:39 PM
MI vs RR IPL 2022 Live Updates: FOUR! Buttler punishes Bumrah
Rohit brings back Bumrah to bowl the 14th but there seems to be no respite for MI. Buttler slices him past backward point for a four as Bumrah misses a yorker. A single to end the over which takes RR to 129/2 off 14 overs. Bumrah throws the ball away in disgust after that over.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 04:34 PM
IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live score: FOUR! Buttler moves into the 80s
Are we going to see the first century of the season here? Slow and short from Pollard outside off and Buttler waits for it before ramping it behind for four. Two singles come off the last two balls of the over and that takes RR to 123/2 in 13 overs.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 04:30 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai vs Rajasthan Match Today: SIX! Samson hits his 3rd
Smacks Daniel Sams over extra-cover for six. A slower deliver that is overpitched from Sams, Samson sets himself up and deposits into the stands.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 04:26 PM
IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Updates: RR 108/2 in 11 overs
The 11th over bowled by Murugan Ashwin goes for 21 runs. Buttler hits a four after that six and then takes a single to finish another good over for RR. MI desperately need wickets and it won't be a surprise if Rohit brings on Bumrah before the death overs.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 04:25 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: SIX! 50 partnership up
And it has come in just 28 balls. Buttler has raced to 71 off 44. Ashwin with the leg break and Buttler sends him over extra cover.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 04:24 PM
MI vs RR Live Score: SIX! Samson again
Samson smashes Murugan Ashwin over long on, then takes a single and he has now raced to 21 off just 11 balls. It is just too easy at the moment for RR and they are bossing these middle overs.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 04:20 PM
MI vs RR IPL 2022 Live Updates: SIX! Samson's first big hit of the match
A slow delivery from Mill that sits up nicely, asking to be hit. Samson obliges, pulling it over deep midwicket for his first six of the match. RR have raced to 87/2 in 10 overs.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 04:10 PM
IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live score: Half century for Jos Buttler
It has come off 32 balls. Buttler races past 50 with back to back fours off Daniel Sams and that gets his tally to five fours and four sixes. The two fours take his total to 51.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 04:06 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai vs Rajasthan Match Today: FOUR! Samson of the mark
Pollard gives a bit of width to Samson and he takes the gift. Cuts it away through backward point for four.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 04:04 PM
IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Updates: Strategic Timeout
The timeout is taken right after the end of the powerplay. A see-saw match so far. Bumrah put MI ahead with the wicket of Jaiswal early on but then Buttler and Padikkal then got things going for RR. However, Rajasthan will be hurt by the dismissal of Padikkal off the last ball of the powerplay. Kieron Pollard bowls the first over after powerplay.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 04:00 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: OUT! Padikkal falls
After that bumper over from Thampi, RR were kept quier by Murugan Ashwin and then Tymal Mills. Padikkal decides to take on Mills off what was the last ball of the powerplay. He only gets a top edge on it, the ball goes high up in the air and Rohit Sharma makes no mistake with the catch.
Padikkal c Rohit b Mills 7 (7), RR 48/2 after 6 overs
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 03:52 PM
MI vs RR Live Score: Buttler smashes Thampi to all corners
The first ball of the fourth over is a dot ball, after which it is 4, 6, 6, 4 and 6. 26 runs come off that over. As stated before, Buttler has a poor average against Bumrah but he has a good record against MI in general. He has seen off Bumrah, and now he is teeing off.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 03:46 PM
MI vs RR IPL 2022 Live Updates: FOUR! Padikkal starts off with a beauty
What a shot to hit off your second ball against Bumrah. Chips it in the air and clears mid-on and the ball races to the fence.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 03:42 PM
IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live score: OUT! Bumrah strikes
Jaiswal had only faced one ball so far and his second leads to his fall. Good length delivery on the hips from Bumrah, certainly not his best, but Jaiswal hits that straight to square leg. Bumrah finally opens his account for the season, he had gone wicketless in the previous match.
Jaiswal c David b Bumrah 1 (2), RR 13/1 off 2.4 overs
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 03:36 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai vs Rajasthan Match Today: SIX! Buttler tees off
Hip-high short ball from Daniel Sams and Buttler swivels and deposits it over midwicket. THat one was hit with disdain and a good response to the previous ball that crashed into Buttler's rib cage.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 03:34 PM
IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Updates: 4 runs off the 1st over
The only runs comes from a four that Buttler got by tucking an attempted inswinging yorker from Bumrah down the leg side past the wicketkeeper. Bumrah then swings one away from Buttler, the next one goes back in before an outswinging full toss that the England batter plays and misses.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 03:32 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Swing early on for Bumrah
Jos Buttler faces up with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the other end. The first ball is angled in from over the wicket and comes in even further but Buttler leaves it alone. Bumrah puts in another inswinger and Buttler manages to squeeze it to the leg side.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 03:26 PM
MI vs RR Live Score: Trent Boult up against Mumbai Indians
Boult formed what has to be one the most lethal new ball pairings of all time in the IPL with Bumrah in the 2020 season. Now he faces his former team mates. "Obviously, good memories in the MI jersey, but excited for the chance with Rajasthan Royals. Looking forward to this encounter. For me, it's just about keeping it simple like I naturally do. I pitch the ball up and get it moving around. Different ground, day game, let's see what happens... Obviously, very early in the tournament and different to the conditions in Pune. We're here to play the big boys and enjoy ourselves. Never played here before but don't have too many experiences to draw from. Nice and comforting to throw the ball to Ashwin and Chahal in the middle overs," Boult told the hosts broadcasters before the start of the match.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 03:19 PM
MI vs RR IPL 2022 Live Updates: What Sanju Samson said
“We have to be happy with that (batting first). We would also have bowled on this wicket, being an afternoon game and a different venue, but happy to bat. Chatter in the camp is to be a bit smarter. We are playing different teams in different conditions, different venues, so it is all about understanding the demands and applying your game plan accordingly. Standards have to be kept throughout the tournament. We did a good job in the auctions to get a very strong squad. We have one change Navdeep Saini has come in for Coulter-Nile.”
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 03:18 PM
IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live score: What Rohit Sharma said
“We've seen the trend [of chasing] in the tournament. Dew is not going to be a factor tonight but we wanted to have the score in front of us as a batting group. We're here to correct the wrongs from the last game. We're a young team that is learning every game. We're playing the same team.”
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 03:12 PM
MI vs RR IPL 2022 Live Updates: The squads
MI: Rohit Sharma(C), Ishan Kishan(wk), Anmolpreet Singh, N Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(capt&wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 03:10 PM
IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live score: Saini comes in for RR
Samson says that they have decided to include Navdeep Saini for the injured Australian fast bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile. Samson said that RR have done a pretty good job in assembling a strong team during the auctions and need to maintain the standards they set in the first match.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 03:07 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai vs Rajasthan Match Today: No Suryakumar Yadav
Sure enough, the middle order batter did not warm up today and Rohit says that they are going with the same team that lost to the Delhi Capitals. He didn't give any reason as to why Suryakumar is not playing.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 03:02 PM
IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Updates: TOSS ALERT
Mumbai Indians have won the toss, Rohit chooses to bowl first. “No particular reason,” says Rohit almost nonchalantly.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 02:59 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Toss Coming up
Sanju Samson is out in the middle, Rohit Sharma is walking out. That little mystery thrown over Suryakumar just adds to the anticipation for this toss.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 02:55 PM
MI vs RR Live Score: Six-hitters galore
Rohit, Ishan, Suryakumar (if he plays), Pollard on one side, Buttler, Samson, Hetmyer and Padikkal at the other end. The crowd in the stadium would do well to keep an eye on the sky for flying cricket balls today.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 02:53 PM
MI vs RR IPL 2022 Live Updates: SKY hasn't warmed up yet
The broadcasters say in the pre-match show that Suryakumar Yadav has not been seen warming up. It was expected that he would walk back into the squad but the fact that he hasn't been out there today raises a few eyebrows.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 02:50 PM
IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live score: Jos Buttler
Buttler may have a poor average against Bumrah but MI have suffered at the England star's hands. In the five innings he has played against them, Buttler has smashed 20 sixes.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 02:32 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai vs Rajasthan Match Today: Bumrah to be MI's wrecker in chief?
RR's top order batters have not had a great time facing Bumrah in the IPL. Jos Buttler averages 12.67 against the MI pacer with three dismissals, while Samson and Devdutt Padikkal 24 and 4 respectively with 2 dismissals each.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 02:30 PM
IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Updates: Half an hour to go for the toss
It is a steamy day in Navi Mumbai, with temperature around 33 degrees and humidity at 47 per cent. This city has seen hotter and more humid days though, so the players in both sides won't be complaining too much.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 02:25 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: The RR team bus
And now come the Rajasthan Royals in their pinks and blues. They have not found themselves in the top portion of the table too often in this tournament but that is where they are for now. A win here can go a long way in keeping that momentum going.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 02:09 PM
MI vs RR Live Score: Ishan Kishan
Ishan was the most expensive player of the auction and ended up struggling for a while playing for India. But that seems to be in the past and he smashed an unbeaten 81 off 48 balls in their first match of the season. If he and Rohit can continue in this vein of form, RR may have a task in their hands.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 02:04 PM
MI vs RR IPL 2022 Live Updates: Win toss and bowl first again?
In the two matches thus far, the team batting second have had a significant advantage due to dew. But that won't be a factor today as it is a day match and so, it will be interesting to see how the pitch plays out.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 01:53 PM
IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live score: MI make their way to the stadium
The legendary Sachin Tendulkar can be spotted in the MI camp as they make their way to the DY Patil Stadium.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 01:40 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai vs Rajasthan Match Today: Early wickets crucial for MI
RR are a top-heavy batting lineup which means that MI could put themselves well within range of victory if they get early wickets. Having Jasprit Bumrah in their side is a major advantage in this respect.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 01:31 PM
IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Updates: Flexibility that SKY provides
MI were clearly missing a reliable hand in the middle order in their defeat to DC- and Suryakumar has shown in the recent past that he can play multiple roles. He scored 34 off 18 balls and 65 from 31 deliveries in the first and third T20Is respectively against West Indies, each time rescuing India from a tricky position. "To have that kind of a flexibility is always an advantage," said director of cricket operations Zaheer Khan added. "Tactically you will have that advantage, and that's how we are also looking at it."
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 01:16 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Rohit's aggressive approach
Parthiv Patel, who played for Mumbai Indians under Rohit's captaincy, said that the 34-year-old seems to have deliberately taken a more aggressive approach since India's losses to Pakistan and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. Rohit's innings in T20 internationals since that tournament has been characterised by a high strike rate and in MI's first game of the season, he scored 41 off 32 balls.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 01:08 PM
MI vs RR Live Score: Player of the match for Samson?
Samson won the player of the match in the second match of the season for four consecutive seasons between 2017 and 2020. He got off to a flier this season against SRH and so cannot be counted out for another player of the match performance.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 01:05 PM
MI vs RR IPL 2022 Live Updates: Head to head
MI lead 13-11 in the matches played between them and RR in the IPL. It has to be noted, however, that RR have caught up with the five-time champions in recent years, leading to the head to head record 5-3 in matches played since 2018.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 12:58 PM
IPL 2022, MI vs RR Live score: Spotlight on Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai's batting looks decent with Ishan-Rohit pair at the top and Surya available to orchestrate the middle order. But they seek an improved bowling performance today.
The team will heavily rely on Jasprit Bumrah, who had a lacklustre outing against Delhi. He conceded 43 without taking a wicket. He will look to redeem himself today.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 12:53 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai vs Rajasthan Match Today: All eyes on Ishan Kishan
While Rohit is on the cusp of 10,000 runs in T20s, the focus will be on Ishan Kishan, who had scored a brilliant 81 against Delhi. He was hit on the toe by a Shardul Thakur yorker and Aryan Juyal kept wickets in his place. But he's fit for this game.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 12:50 PM
IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Updates: Zaheer Khan on Suryakumar's availability
Director of Cricket Zaheer Khan has confirmed that Suryakumar will be available for selection against the Royals. The batteer has recovered from the hairline fracture.
"...like I said earlier he has been practicing, so that is something which we are all eagerly waiting for and in terms of his availability for the next game, yes he is available," Zaheer said.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 12:47 PM
IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Suryakumar Yadav returns
Mumbai had a disappointing start to the season, losing by four wickets to Delhi Capitals. As the five-time champions seek first win of the season, they have got Suryakumar back in their batting attack. That would put a smile on fans' faces!
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 12:40 PM
MI vs RR Live Score: 10k loading for Rohit?
Rohit Sharma is just 64 runs away from reaching 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. That will make him the 7th player, and the second player from India after Virat Kohli, to reach the milestone. Rohit has been going through a bit of a lean patch of late in the IPL and so, he will be hoping that he gets to that mark in this game itself.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 12:31 PM
MI vs RR IPL 2022 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
Mumbai Indians could not defend a target of 178 in their first match, with the Delhi Capitals chasing it down with nearly two overs to spare. But it could well be the case that they shrugged if off as not too big a deal and could come blazing back to form in this game. It may not help Rajasthan Royals' case that they have a recent history of getting off to a good start and then fizzing out. Which team will follow, or avoid, their own history? Let's find out.