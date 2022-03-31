MS Dhoni's magic continues, becomes first Indian keeper-batter to achieve massive feat in T20 cricket

MS Dhoni added another feather to his illustrious cap by becoming the first Indian designated wicketkeeper-batter to score 7000 T20 runs. The former Chennai Super Kings captain achieved the feat in an IPL 2022 match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Dhoni, who needed only 15 runs to reach 7000 runs in the shortest format, reached the landmark with a boundary off the last ball of the CSK innings. Dhoni finished on 16 not out off 6 balls.

Dhoni, overall, is only the sixth Indian to cross the 7000-run mark in T20 cricket. The legendary cricketer joined Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and fellow CSK teammate Robin Uthappa – who all have 7000+ runs in the shortest format.

Here's the list of Indian players with the most runs in T20s:

Virat Kohli - 10,326 runs

Rohit Sharma - 9,936 runs

Suresh Raina - 8654 runs

Shikhar Dhawan - 8,818 runs

Robin Uthappa - 7,120 runs

MS Dhoni - 7001 runs

Kohli is the fifth-highest run-getter in T20s globally, with West Indies' Chris Gayle leading the chart at 14,562 runs in the format. Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, and Aaron Finch are at 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place respectively.

Dhoni started IPL 2022 in the best possible way by scoring an unbeaten century against Kolkata Knight Riders. The four-time IPL winning-captain's knock wasn't enough to secure a victory for his side but it gave enough indication that there is a lot of cricket left in Dhoni.

The prolific cricketer decided to hand over CSK's captaincy reign to Ravindra barely a couple of days before the tournament opener. This is the first time CSK has a designated captain for an entire IPL apart from Dhoni. Apart from Dhoni and now Jadeja, Suresh Raina is the only cricketer to have led CSK in Dhoni's absence.