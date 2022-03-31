'Would've played 2-3 weeks in last 6 months. He's playing just on muscle memory: India great's massive praise for Dhoni

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 opener, fans witnessed a vintage Mahendra Singh Dhoni bail Chennai Super Kings out of a precarious situation. The 40-year-old Dhoni, who relinquished Chennai captaincy just two days before the tournament's start, produced individual batting brilliance while the other batters faltered – be it Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway or Ambati Rayadu. (Also Read | 'I'm just 24 and bowling over 140. Can serve Indian cricket for long time': Out-of-favour pacer eyes comeback with IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter took time to settle before smashing seven fours and one six at the Wankhede. He put on an unbeaten stand of 70 with the left-handed Jadeja, who made 26, and the pair got 47 off the last three overs. It was Dhoni's first half-century since April 2019 when he smashed 84, although in a losing cause against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket back in August 2020, hasn't played much cricket in the past couple of years but former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes it's his muscle memory that helps him find rhythm.

"How much cricket does he play every year? In the last six months, he would've played just two-three weeks. He is just playing on muscle memory. He has so much experience, skill and talent... it felt like Dhoni found his touch after the first 10 minutes in the opening game. He got back his placement, footwork, timing and power and went on to his first IPL fifty in two years," Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhoni showed glimpses of his famous match-finishing prowess to help Chennai cross the 130-run mark. The total was never enough on the Wankhede strip as Kolkata chased it down with nine deliveries to spare.

As the defending champions eye first win of the season against Lucknow Super Giants, Shastri wants Jadeja the captain to contribute with the ball instead of taking a backseat.

"Jadeja is a world-class bowler, who shouldn't hold back himself with the ball. He's got more confidence in his batting but I want to see if he turns up with the ball against an intimating player," he further said.

With Moeen Ali's return, the four-time champions would be eyeing an improved batting show against Lucknow. It remains to be seen who CSK leave out to include the England all-rounder, who can come in to bat at number three spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}