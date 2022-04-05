IPL 2022: Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has his say on Virat Kohli’s form, offers batting tips to former RCB captain

Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the most prolific batters in modern day cricket and his wide range of shots defines why he is considered one. Ever since bursting into the scene during his U-19 days, the right-handed batter has impressed most, carrying forward the template in almost every match he has featured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, in recent times the former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain has failed to bring out his best, often falling prey to loose deliveries.

Legendary Pakistan bowler and former captain Wasim Akram recently shared an advice for the 33-year-old on how to deal with incoming deliveries, which have often cost Kohli his wicket.

IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: Follow LIVE score updates

Akram feels that Kohli should play with a straight bat, rather opting for shots across the line. The former Pakistan captain feels this will help Kohli deal with incoming deliveries in the initial overs and help him not get trapped LBW.

Also Read: When will Glenn Maxwell play his first IPL 2022 match? RCB coach Mike Hesson drops big update

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I think Kohli should bat with an open stance initially, just for the first couple of overs to negotiate the incoming delivery. With this, the inswinging delivery will not hit his pads. He can play straight with this stance. I think this is what Virat should do early on, if he feels he is struggling against the left-armers," said Akram on VUSport Streaming YouTube channel.

"If a player like Kohli survives the first couple of overs, then I do not think it would be easy to stop him," he added.

In the ongoing edition of the IPL, Kohli scored an unbeaten 41 (29) against Punjab Kings in the opener but was dismissed on 12 (7) in the following clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}