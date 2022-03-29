Parthiv Patel's unusual tweet after his comment on Virat Kohli-Jasprit Bumrah grabbed headlines

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel posted an unusual Tweet after his comments about Virat Kohli's first reaction to Jasprit Bumrah back in 2014 made headlines. The left-hander used a popular Hindi phrase after he was subjected to heavy trolling for his comments on Kohli's initial cold reaction to Bumrah's abilities.

"Neem patta aur sach dono kadwa hai!" tweeted Parthiv.

Parthiv, who represented India 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, and two T20Is, has played a lot of cricket with Virat Kohli for India and also for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

"In 2014, when I was at RCB, I told Kohli there's this bowler named Bumrah. Have a look at him. Virat replied saying 'Chhor na yaar. Ye Bumrah-Vumrah kya karenge?' (Leave it. What will such players do?" Parthiv said on Cricbuzz.

Parthiv was Bumrah's captain in the Gujarat domestic team and had seen his rise first-hand. He narrates how Bumrah had struggled in his initial years but became a different kettle of fish altogether after putting in herculean efforts himself and by receiving unparalleled backing by five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

"When he was first picked, Bumrah played Ranji Trophy for the first 2-3 years. 2013 was his first year, and he didn't have a good season in 2014. In 2015, it was so bad that there were discussion going on that he might have to be sent back home mid-season. But, he slowly began improving and Mumbai Indians really backed him. It was his own hard work and such backing that really brought out the best in him," added Parthiv.

