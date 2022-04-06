IPL 2022: Pat Cummins smashes joint-fastest half-century in league history; equals KL Rahul's record with 14-ball fifty

Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins equaled the record for the fastest half-century in the Indian Premier League history, slamming fifty off just 14 deliveries during the game against Mumbai Indians. Cummins equaled KL Rahul's record from 2018 when the Indian batter had reached the feat against the Delhi Capitals.

Cummins' incredible knock took Kolkata Knight Riders to a five-wicket victory, as the side chased down a 162-run target with four overs remaining. The Australian ended with an unbeaten score of 56 off just 15 deliveries, hitting four fours and six sixes.

Interestingly, Cummins is making his maiden appearance in the current edition of the league, having missed the side's opening three games due to international commitments. He came out of quarantine earlier this week, as he returned from Pakistan following the three-match Test series.

With the ball, Cummins took two wickets, conceding 49 runs in four overs.

Here's the list of fastest half-centuries in IPL:

KL Rahul (against DC, 2018) - 14 balls

Pat Cummins (against MI, 2022) - 14 balls

Yusuf Pathan (against SRH, 2014) - 15 balls

Sunil Narine (against RCB, 2017) - 15 balls

Earlier, opting to bowl after winning the toss, KKR saw Mumbai Indians recover from 55/3 in the 11th over to post 161 for four. Suryakumar Yadav, who made a return to the MI after missing their first two games, top-scored for the side with 52 runs in 36 balls, while youngster Tilak Varma also slammed an important unbeaten 38 off 27 deliveries.

In reply, the Knight Riders chased down the target of 162 with 24 balls to spare, thanks to Cummins' incredible knock and Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 50.

With the win, the Knight Riders climbed to the top of the table with six points in four matches. The Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, remain at ninth position as they are yet to open their account.