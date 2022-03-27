IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Score: PBKS miss Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada for season opener

IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Mayank Agarwal will look to start his campaign as the new Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain on a winning note when his side take on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at DY Patil Sports Academy later this evening. The spotlight will also be on Virat Kohli, who is playing his first match in RCB colours since relinquishing captaincy after the last year's Indian Premier League (IPL). The premier batter will take the field as non-captain for RCB for the first time since 2012. Catch all the LIVE updates of the IPL match between PBKS and RCB: