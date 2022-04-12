IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: Gujarat Titans slip to 5th after enduring first defeat

IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: Kane Williamson smashed a 46-ball 57 as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) handed newcomers Gujarat Titans (GT) their first loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Monday. This was SRH's second win in back to back matches, having lost two earlier.

Chasing 163 for victory, Hyderabad started on strong note with openers Abhishek Sharma (42) stitching a 64-run opening stand with Williamson. Nicholas Pooran then propelled the team to an eight-wicket win with his unbeaten 34 off 18 balls.

Points table:

IPL 2022 points table after GT vs SRH

There are no major changes in the points table with Rajasthan Royals still at the top, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans slipped from the third position to the fifth spot.

Orange Cap:

IPL 2022: Race for Orange Cap

Shubman Gill once again failed to fire big and was dismissed on 7 against SRH but finds himself in the contention for the Orange Cap. The young Titans opener stands third in the list with 187 runs from four matches.

Jos ‘The Boss’ Buttler holds the numero uno spot among the top 5 batters with 218 runs from 4 encounters.

Purple Cap:

IPL 2022: Race for Purple Cap

T Natarajan, who picked two wickets in the clash against Titans, has risen to the fifth spot in the Purple Cap race. The pacer has 8 scalps from 4 encounters.