IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: Buttler solidifies top spot with another ton; Chahal 1st among wicket-takers

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered a 15-run victory in a high-scoring thriller against Delhi Capitals (DC), that was marred by controversy during the final over of the game. After posting a mammoth score of 222/2 in 20 overs, the Royals restricted DC to 207/8 in the run-chase. With 36 needed off the final over, Rovman Powell slammed three sixes off the opening three balls, but the DC camp protested against the decision of third delivery not being called a no-ball, as they claimed it was above the waist. The match remained halted for many minutes before the Royals eventually secured their fifth win of the season. (<strong>Follow IPL 2022 Coverage</strong>)

Here's how the points table looks like after RR vs DC match...

After registering a thrilling victory on Friday, the Royals have climbed to the top of the table with 10 points in seven matches. They went past Gujarat Titans, thanks to a better Net Run Rate (NRR); however, the Titans have played a game less. Capitals, meanwhile, endured a fourth loss of the season but remain sixth in the table.

IPL Points Table (HT)

Orange Cap

Jos Buttler's incredible form with the bat continued in the game against DC, as he slammed his third century of the season against Rishabh Pant's side. The Royals superstar scored 116 off just 65 balls and forged a 155-run opening stand in merely 15.1 overs alongside Devdutt Padikkal. With 491 runs in the season so far, Buttler is 226 runs ahead of the second-placed KL Rahul. For DC, Prithvi Shaw also climbed to third spot in the Orange Cap list with 254 runs to his name now.

Orange Cap list. (HT)

Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal added another wicket to his tally as he continues to remain at the top of the wicket-taking list in IPL 2022. Delhi Capitals' Khaleel Ahmed, meanwhile, broke into top-5 with 11 wickets to his name so far. Kuldeep Yadav stays at second with 13 dismissals.

Purple Cap list. (HT)