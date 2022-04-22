'He is box office. An incredible man to watch': Swann hugely impressed with 22-year-old India star in IPL 2022

The Delhi Capitals made a strong comeback in their previous game against Punjab Kings, registering a dominant 9-wicket win earlier this week. DC have had a fairly inconsistent season so far, winning three games out of six, and will be aiming to find more stability when they take on the high-flying Rajasthan Royals on the double-header Saturday of IPL 2022. However, one of the glaring positives for the side has been the form of young opener Prithvi Shaw. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: IPL 2022: Jos Buttler reveals whether he would 'allow' Ashwin to 'Mankad' batters as Rajasthan Royals captain

Over the past few games, their opening duo of Shaw and David Warner has been in tremendous touch. Shaw, in particular, has given the Capitals pacy starts since the beginning of the tournament and in their previous game, the duo smashed 81 runs in the Powerplay – which is a record for this edition of the tournament so far.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann was heavily impressed with Shaw's power-hitting skills, calling him a “box office” player.

“Prithvi Shaw is a box office. He's having a simple game plan which is he's going to try and attack early. He never just looks to scratch around in the first few overs. When he's on-song, when he's firing, he's an incredible man to watch,” said Swann on Star Sports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan also lauded Shaw for his technique and claimed the young batter reminds him of Virender Sehwag.

“Shaw's technique is amazing. He has this high backlift, which is very beautiful and that's how he generates such great timing. He reminds me of Virender Sehwag. There is always a glimpse of Sehwag when he plays those square cuts, those pulls and those straight drives,” said Pathan.

“He makes even the best of deliveries look bad when he hits those boundaries beside mid-off, going on the backfoot. I think there are a handful of batsmen in today's time who can play shots like him. He is one of the most exciting batsmen in limited-overs to watch. He is capable of scoring runs at a healthy strike rate even under tense situations. He is a perfect hitter.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals on 22nd April, 6.30 pm onwards on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar