'My jersey number is 3': RR share reaction of India star after being picked by franchise; 'Back to the first family'

Rajasthan Royals did an exceptional job in building a strong team in the recent IPL mega auction. The Royals think-tank was arguably the busiest camp on the opening day of the event, shelling out a staggering ₹10 crore for Prasidh Krishna and also bought Trent Boult for ₹10 crore. Their activity was relatively less on the second day, with the franchise deciding to add some final touches to their already strong core.

Rajasthan, before the auction, had retained Sanju Samson (14 Cr), Jos Buttler (10 Cr) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 Cr). While the batting looked robust, the franchise needed to make amends for an irresolute bowling mix. They ironed out the kinks by roping in two proven performers: Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal for ₹5 crore and ₹6.50 crore respectively.

Chahal, who was previously a vital part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowling attack, attracted bids from Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. But it was Rajasthan who eventually snapped him up. The leggie from Hayana was also delighted to join the Rajasthan outit. In a video shared by the Royals, Chahal can be seen having a telephonic conversation with the team management. He also underlined his jersey number towards the end of the call.

The 31-year-old Chahal started his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians before heading to Royal Challengers Bangalore. A consistent bowler in the tournament, Chahal has picked up over 20 wickets in a season on three ocassions so far in the tournament. His best stint came in 2015 when he registered 23 scalps in 15 games at an average of 18.04. In 114 IPL matches, Chahal overall has 139 wickets to his name

"Thank you Rajasthan family for showing faith in me and having me and can't wait to work with Kumar Sangakkara, Sanju my Chintu brother and admin, be careful. It's going to be fun. Halla Bol!" Chahal had earlier said on joining the pink brigade.

Navdeep Saini was bought by Rajasthan for ₹2.60 crore to bolster their pace unit. The Royals think tank also went for Karun Nair, who comes with decent amount of IPL experience to his name. In the batting department, the Royals further picked up Shimron Hetmyer (8.50 Cr) and Devdutt Padikkal (7.75 Cr).

The inaugural IPL season winners also picked up Nathan Coulter-Nile (2 Cr), James Neesham ( ₹1.5 Cr) and Rassie van der Dussen (1 Cr) in the closing minutes of the auction.

