‘Don’t always consider myself a leg-spinner': Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan who has moved from the Sunrisers Hyderabad to newcomers Gujarat Titans in the IPL, said he doesn’t always consider himself as a leg-spinner. Rashid, who was draft-picked by the Titans after SRH did not retain him, said conventional leg-spinners us their wrists more which is not the case with him. Rashid insisted that he uses his finger more to sort of flick the ball through the air.

"I don't always consider myself a leg-spinner because, spinners use a lot of wrists and I don't use my wrists that much. I just use top of my fingers and so I am a finger spinner as well in that sense," Rashid told PTI.

Rashid started IPL 2022 with figures of 1 for 27 against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants. The 23-year-old, who is one of the most desired spinners in white-ball cricket, said he is a “spin-fast bowler”.

"I am a spin-fast bowler because of the pace at which I bowl. It is very hard to spin the ball at that pace and for that I think that it requires a different kind of skill-set," Rashid said.

"The speed at which I bowl is somewhere between 96 kmph to 100 kmph. It is hard to generate turn at that pace but I would rather bowl at that speed than bring it down to 70 to 75 kmph. "I have always been a big fan of bowling quick leg spin. I have just been trying different experiments with my bowling in the nets and it's really helping," he added.

When Rashid first came into the IPL, he termed as a ‘mystery’ bowler but the Afghanistan stalwart says anybody can create mystery if he sticks to a good line and length consistently.

"It's all about, being more consistent with line and length and whatever you are bowling -- be it flipper or leg-break. As long as you have the good control over your skills and can bowl in right areas, it doesn't matter, if there is an element of mystery or not.

"If you hit the perfect length time and again, anyone can become a mystery bowler. My length on which I have worked hard makes me different from other leg-spinners."

For Rashid what has stood out for him is having that mindset where he is ready to deliver for the team in any given situation.

"Consistency is in having that kind of mindset. Yes, that I am capable of delivering it in every stage and hardwork and belief in skill sets is something I have always had," he said.

(With PTI inputs)