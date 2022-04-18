'Had discussion with Miller. That was the time I had to step up': Rashid on his brutal hitting against CSK's Jordan

The Gujarat Titans produced a stunning performance on Sunday to beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 3 wickets in Pune. Chasing a 170-run target to win, the Titans were reeling at 48/4 in 8 overs before David Miller (94*) dished out a remarkable outing, and forged an 80-run stand alongside stand-in skipper Rashid Khan (40) to not only bail the side out of trouble, but eventually steering them to a fifth win in six games in IPL 2022 so far. (Follow IPL Coverage)

With the victory, the Titans have solidified their position at the top of the table, as they became the first team to reach 10 points in the edition. Following the game, Rashid, who played in his first IPL match as captain, spoke in detail about his own performance with the bat. The Afghanistan star scored 23 runs in five deliveries off Chris Jordan's third over (18th over of the innings), turning the game on its head.

“I backed my batting skills and had a got discussion with Miller. Stayed focused and tried to hit the ball hard,” Rashid said in the post-match presentation following the victory, as he spoke about the over.

"That was the time I had to step up with the short boundary in play. Told him (Miller) that if we can get 20 in the over then we can chase 30 in the last two. Luckily he (Jordan) bowled where I wanted it to," said Rashid.

The leg-spinner also spoke about his experience of leading in the IPL.

“It's a dream to captain the team, but overall the win made it memorable. Special to deliver it with the bat,” said Rashid.

“(When Miller walked out) We wanted to take the game deep. We knew we can get 90 in 7 overs. We told David to go for it when the ball was in his zone. We have a good lower order that can hit the ball really hard.”