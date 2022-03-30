IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Knight Riders aim for consecutive wins against Royal Challengers

IPL 2022 Live Score, RCB vs KKR: Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to maintain their winning run when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday evening. KKR are heading into the contest on the back of an impressive six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, which was a low scoring affair. RCB, on the other hand, had a contrasting outing and despite piling a gigantic 205/2 on the board, the team failed to defend it against Punjab Kings, who chased down the target with one over to spare. In today's contest, the Faf du Plessis-led unit will look to seal their first win of the season. Catch the LIVE updates of the IPL match between RCB and KKR:

