IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Knight Riders aim for consecutive wins against Royal Challengers

IPL 2022 Live Score, RCB vs KKR: Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to maintain their winning run when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Catch the LIVE updates of the IPL match between RCB and KKR:   
Updated on Mar 30, 2022 04:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 30, 2022 04:54 PM IST

    IPL 2022: Big names to miss the fixture

    KKR will miss out on the services of Australian duo Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch. While Finch is busy with national duties in Pakistan, Cummins recently took part in a red-ball series in the same country. 

  • Mar 30, 2022 04:46 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR: Trivia

    - RCB captain Faf du Plessis, who used to play for the Chennai Super Kings was named the Player of the Match twice against KKR in the previous edition, which include the finale.

    - Mohammed Siraj, who was mighty expensive against PBKS in RCB's opener (2/59), is yet to take a single wicket in the PowerPlays in his last 10 IPL matches

    - Windies duo Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have an impeccable batting record against RCB and their strike-rate against them stands at 215.12 and 196.43 respectively.

  • Mar 30, 2022 04:38 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR: Top 5 players with the most fours in IPL

    Shikhar Dhawan - 659

    Virat Kohli - 547

    David Warner - 525

    Suresh Raina - 506

    Rohit Sharma - 495

  • Mar 30, 2022 04:35 PM IST

    IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR: Kohli eyes unique feat

    Virat Kohli had a good outing against the Punjab Kings in RCB's first match, which they lost by five wickets. The former RCB captain had then scored 41 off 29 deliveries. 

    With 547 fours to his name in the competition so far, Kohli now needs only three more to become the only second player in IPL history to reach 550 fours. Shikhar Dhawan, with 659 fours in IPL so far, is the only player ahead of Kohli in the tournament. 

  • Mar 30, 2022 04:30 PM IST

    RCB vs KKR: Full squads

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam

  • Mar 30, 2022 04:28 PM IST

    IPL 2022: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30 pm and the toss will take place half an hour before. Stay tuned for all the updates from the match!

