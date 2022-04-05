IPL 2022, RR Predicted XI vs RCB: Navdeep Saini or Nathan Coulter-Nile - pace department the only concern for Rajasthan

After winning the first two matches, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will look to maintain their winning momentum when they lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday evening. The franchise have so far secured resounding wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

In both the matches, the team produced brilliant all-round performances with both the batters and bowlers stepping up to the task. Royal Challengers, on the other hand, have had a mixed outing, winning one of the two matches they've played so far.

Ahead of the clash between both the sides, here's our predicted XI of Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The 20-year-old has not fired yet but the team won't take hasty decisions considering the form they are in. Just like the other two clashes, he looks certain to walk out to open the innings for Royals in the match on Tuesday.

Jos Buttler: Despite not being the captain, the England star is one of the star custodians from the Royals camp. He scored a brilliant century in the match against Mumbai and the team will hope for a similar show from the wicketkeeper-batter.

Devdutt Padikkal: He is another interesting prospect and has already made his case with the imperious knock in the opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sanju Samson: The Royals skipper brings stability to the batting and apart from his whirlwind display against Sunrisers, he played a crucial knock in the clash against MI, which saw only him and Hetmyer apart from Buttler to reach double digits.

Shimron Hetmyer: If the top-order shines, the powerful hitter from West Indies can play the finisher's role and help his side finish the innings. He scored a 13-ball 32 against SRH and scored another 14-ball 35 against MI.

Riyan Parag: The youngster from Assam, Guwahati, fits perfectly in the number six slot and if required he has the potential to play the big hits.

R Ashwin: One of the senior most bowlers in the RR camp, Ashwin's inclusion makes a huge difference in any team. Although, the spinner has just managed one scalp from two matches, his economy has been under 7.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The combination of Ashwin and Chahal is a threat for the opponent and the fans have already got a taste of it. The 31-year-old has impressed most with his skills so far and is among the contenders for the Purple Cap.

Trent Boult: If Rajasthan are good in their spin department, their pace battery too looks solid. In fact such has been their impact that they rocked the Sunrisers top-order almost making it a one-way traffic for Rajasthan. Boult has so far picked three wickets in the two matches he has played for the franchise.

Nathan Coulter Nile: The Aussie quick left the field midway during the clash against Sunrisers and was not included in the playing XI against MI. However, if he is fit the team would look to add him as a third seam option in place of Navdeep Saini, who was relatively expensive and conceded 36 runs in the three overs he bowled.

Prasidh Krishna: Prasidh Krishna too didn't have the best outing against Mumbai Indians but he produced a clinical show against SRH in the opener. The bowler has so far picked three wickets from two matches.