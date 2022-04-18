RR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2022: Rajasthan eye return to top 4, Kolkata look to get things back in order
RR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2022: After enduring consecutive defeats, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders will look to get their campaign back on track when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League clash on Monday evening. The franchise were outplayed in their previous two encounters and are placed at the mid-table with three wins and three losses. The Royals too enter the contest on the back of a 37-run defeat. However, their campaign has been a bit better than KKR, with three wins and two loses. Russell is the current top-scorer for KKR with 179 runs from six matches and has also contributed with five wickets with the ball. The Royals, on the other hand, have tournament's highest run-getter and wicket-taker in their ranks in Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal. Follow the LIVE updates of RR vs KKR:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 18 Apr 2022 05:43 PM
IPL 2022: A look at KKR's batting woes
KKR batter has also shown inconsistency, with captain Shreyas lyer just managing one half-century and a total of 151 runs in six matches.
Nitesh Rana and Venkatesh Iyer have also not been among the runs. Rana has so far scored 123 from six outings, while the opener has got only 103 from the same number of matches.
Considering their form it might be another difficult outing for the KKR batters with Chahal, Boult, and Ashwin in the opposition ranks.
-
Mon, 18 Apr 2022 05:34 PM
RR vs KKR LIVE: Player to watch out for
Apart from Buttler, Royals middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer has been the only other player from the camp to make an impact with the bat. He has so far amassed 197 runs from five matches, which also include a half-century.
-
Mon, 18 Apr 2022 05:30 PM
IPL 2022 LIVE: Focus on Samson and Padikkal
Rajasthan Royals batters apart from Jos Buttler has failed to fire big, which include the likes of skipper Sanju Samson and star opener batter Devdutt Padikkal. The skipper has managed 117 runs from 5 matches, while Padikkal has managed 114 from the same number of games.
Can the duo fire big tonight?
-
Mon, 18 Apr 2022 05:14 PM
IPL 2022 LIVE update: Sign of worry for Rajasthan Royals
The thing concerning Rajasthan Royals could be Ravichandran Ashwin's form. He has just managed one wicket from five matches and has conceded 143 runs. The only positive has been his economy, which remains at 7.15.
-
Mon, 18 Apr 2022 05:05 PM
RR vs KKR: Who will win the pace battle?
Kolkata Knight Riders surely have a better pace setup as compared to the Royals but they have not fired yet. Andre Russell has been good with the bat and has also provided vital scalps. Pat Cummins, on the other hand, has dished out average performances. Umesh Yadav too holds a lot of key going into the clash. He has 10 wickets from 6 matches.
Rajasthan, on the other hand, have the likes of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna among others. Veteran New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has been doing well and has managed 7 wickets from 4 matches. Krishna has been decent with his economy being slightly over 8. Kuldeep Sen, who has also been preferred over Navdeep Saini, has also leaked runs at over 10 runs per over.
-
Mon, 18 Apr 2022 04:49 PM
IPL 2022: Will Royals start as favourites?
Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will be ticked in as favourites ahead of the clash. The franchise have both the tournament's highest run-getter and wicket-taker in their ranks in Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal.
The spinner is enjoying great form and has picked 12 wickets in five matches at an economy of 6.80.
Buttler too has been impressive with the bat, having amassed 272 runs at an average of 68.
-
Mon, 18 Apr 2022 04:41 PM
IPL 2022: A look at KKR's campaign
Kolkata Knight Riders stand at the sixth position on the points table with three wins and the same number of losses. The franchiser were thrashed by Delhi Capitals by 44 runs and endured a seven-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous two encounters.
-
Mon, 18 Apr 2022 04:30 PM
KKR vs RR: Hello & welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Brabourne Stadium. The match will start at 7:30 PM and the toss will take place 30 minutes before the start. Stay tuned for all the updates!