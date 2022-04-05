IPL 2022, RR vs RCB highlights: Karthik, Shahbaz lead RCB to four-wicket win
- RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 highlights: RCB lost four wickets in two after a good start to a chase of 170 but Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed took the match out of RR's hands in a brutal counterpunch.
RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 highlights: Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat got RCB off to a good start but that was undone by them losing four wickets in the space of two overs. Dinesh Karthik then walked in and has since taken the chase by the scruff of the neck. Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed, who also joined his senior partner in sending the RR bowlers to all corners of the park, ended up putting up 67 runs off 33 balls for the sixth wicket. The pair took the game away from them and RCB ended up getting over the line with five balls in hand. Earlier, Jos Buttler was the driving force for Rajasthan Royals once again with his unbeaten 70 off 47 balls led them to a score of 169/3 in 20 overs. Buttler struggled to score for much of the innings but teed off in the last two overs to take RR close tom 170 on what seems like a sluggish pitch. Shimron Hetmyer, meanwhile, finished the innings off with a score and ended up with a score of 42 off 31. The pair put up an unbeaten 83 off 51 balls for the fourth wicket. Buttler was dropped twice and he ended up playing through the innings.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 11:27 PM
IPL 2022 Live RR vs RCB: RCB beat RR by four wickets
Harshal Patel wins it with a six off the first ball of the 20th over that was bowled by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Samson chose not to let Saini bowl the last over which shows that he either gave up or hoped that Jaiswal can work up some sort of a miracle. Harshal dashes any such fanciful hopes in the most brutal fashion possible. A nice little lollypop delivery from Jaiswal and Harshal smacks it over deep midwicket. RR had the match in their hands but Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed just took it away from them with that whirlwind partnership and that is the first defeat of the season for the Royals.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 11:24 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live score: FOUR! Karthik finishing it off in style
Slow delivery from Prasidh that Karthik nonchalantly lifts over backward square-leg. Karthik has raced to 44 off 22 and it has included seven fours and one six.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 11:23 PM
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live Score: FOUR!
That could be the match. Karthik drags it through midwicket right after Samson brings that man in. That brings down the equation to seven needed off eight balls.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 11:18 PM
RR vs RCB Live Score: GONE!
No match-winning half century for Shahbaz. He moves early for a scoop, Boult spots it and bowls full and on the stumps. The batter misses it complete and the ball smashes on to the stumps. No celebrating from Boult which shows that it might be too late for RR.
Shahbaz b Boult 45 (26), RCB 154/6, need 16 to win off 13 balls
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 11:15 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: SIX!
Shahbaz Ahmed has joined the party, smacking a four off the second ball of the 18th over bowled by Trent Boult of all people, and then following that up with a maximum over midwicket.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 11:09 PM
IPL 2022 Live: RR vs RCB: Chahal brought back for the 17th over
Chahal was the man who broke that opening stand between Du Plessis and Rawat and triggered the collapse that brought RR into the game. He has to do something like that again for right now, RCB seem to be running away with it.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 11:04 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live score: SIX! 50 partnership in just 28 balls
Shahbaz brings up the 50-partnership in the best way possible. Into the hip from Prasidh Krishna and he swings away to send the ball over the ropes. RCB need 32 to win off the last four overs.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 11:02 PM
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live score: FOUR!
Wide yorker from Prasidh Krishna and Shahbaz squeeks it through. Another rather loose ball that Shahbaz makes use of. RCB need 40 tom win off 28.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 10:59 PM
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live Score: FOUR!
A hit-me ball from Saini, slow full toss on the hips and Shahbaz simply swivels around and deposits the ball to the boundary. 16 runs off this over, RCB need 45 to win off 30 balls.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 10:57 PM
RR vs RCB Live Score: BACK TO BACK FOURS!
DK is absolutely bossing this chase. Shahbaz Ahmed dutifully gives Karthik the strike after the first ball of the 15th over and Karthik then smacks Saini for two fours. It's only Karthik's name that can be heard at the Wankhede now.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 10:52 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: 21 runs off the 14th over
Karthik has smashes his Tamil Nadu team mate to all corners here in that 14th over. That six, which came off the third ball of the over, was followed by a four off the fourth and another boundary off the sixth. DK has raced to 20 off 9 balls. RCB 109/5 in 14, need 61 to win off 36 balls.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 10:48 PM
IPL 2022 Live: RR vs RCB: SIX! 100 up for RCB
Ashwin tosses it up at length and DK grabs that gift with glee. He tonks that free hit it over long-on, what an over this for RCB.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 10:48 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live score: FOUR!
Karthik sweeps off Ashwin for a ball that is drifting towards the leg side. The no-ball buzzer also goes off, it hasn't been a good day for Ashwin so far.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 10:41 PM
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live score: GONE!
That is a brilliant catch from Saini. Rutherford takes a hack at it and the ball goes swirling up in the air. It seems to swinging away from Saini as it is coming down but the fast bowler keeps his eye on it, puts in a dive and completes a brilliant catch. That's five down for RCB, they are in trouble street now.
Sherfane Rutherford c Saini b Boult 5 (10), RCB 87/5 in 12.3 overs
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 10:38 PM
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live Score: SIX!
Shahbaz Ahmed manages to get it just over Jos Buttler at long-on. Saini misses the yorker, Shahbaz goes after it. That might have just grazed Buttler's fingers as he puts in a full-stretch jump to get a hand to it. A single off the next ball takes RCB to 86/4.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 10:36 PM
RR vs RCB Live Score: 11 overs gone
RCB are on 71 runs for the loss of four wickets. They had two openers in the middle with the knowledge that they had Kohli and Willey to go about two overs ago. Now all of a sudden they have Sherfane Rutherford and Shahbaz Ahmed with only Dinesh Karthik and Wanindu Hasaranga left as recognised batters.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 10:24 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: OUT! Chahal gets another!
It has burst through Willey's gate and this over has surely turned this game right on its head. Tossed up around off, Willey comes forward to defend and it bursts through the tiny gap between bat and the batter's body to hit the stumps. RCB have gone from 55/1 to 62/4 in two overs.
Willey b Chahal 0 (2), RCB 62/4 off 8.5 overs
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 10:23 PM
IPL 2022 Live: RR vs RCB: OUT! AND KOHLI IS RUN OUT!
Well how about this! David Willey flicks a length ball off the pads, Samson sets off to get the ball. Willey screams no but Kohli has set off. He seemed to have made his ground in the real-time images but the replays showed that Kohli had missed the mark by about a centimetre. What a way to go!
Kohli run out (Samson/Chahal) 5 (6), RCB 62/3
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 10:14 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live score: Kohli is in
One doesn't need to look up at the scorecard to understand that. The whole of Wankhede goes up in chants of “Kohli! Kohli!” as the former RCB and former India captain walks into the middle.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 10:11 PM
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live score: OUT!
Chahal strikes and Du Plessis has to go. The RCB captain tries to hit over the non-striker, the ball dips and he cannot get his timing right. Boult takes a few steps to his left and puts in a dive to complete the catch.
Du Plessis c Boult b Chahal 29 (20), RCB 55/1 in 7 overs
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 10:07 PM
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live Score: Chahal into the attack
The powerplay comes to an end and RCB have scored 48 runs in it. RR desperately need wickets here. For now, it is just too easy for the batters, particularly Du Plessis, to pick the gaps.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 09:56 PM
RR vs RCB Live Score: Four overs gone
RCB have raced to 33/0. This has been quite different to the watchful start that RR got off to. The fours have come quite easily for Du Plessis and Rawat.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 09:48 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: FOUR!
Faf du Plessis threads it through a crowded off side. Between cover and extra cover and the ball goes to the boundary. That's the second four of the third over and it would've been the third had it not been for a brilliant fielding effort from Buttler at mid-off.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 09:46 PM
IPL 2022 Live RR vs RCB: Back to back boundaries
The first four of the innings comes from Rawat. He smashes Prasidh Krishna over mid-off to send the fifth ball of the 2nd over for a four. Rawat then tickles it fine for another boundary. RCB 12/0 after 2 overs.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 09:38 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live score: The players are back
Faf du Plessis facing up against Trent Boult with Anuj Rawat at the other end. We will see how much effect drew will have on the conditions now. RR will have to work hard in keeping the ball dry.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 09:33 PM
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live Score: Buttler says the pitch feels a bit ‘soft’
Buttler spoke with the broadcasters in the mid-innings break. He was given back the Orange Cap. “The surface feels a little bit soft. The slower balls and Hasaranga with his googly was slow off the wicket. We'll have to see if it changes with the dew. It was frustrating, but sometimes you have to suck it up and keep going. (On the dew) We're definitely in the game, but a lot will depend on the conditions. I'll still back my bowlers to defend it.”
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 09:22 PM
RR vs RCB Live Score: RR scored 169/3 in 20 overs
Hetmyer finishes the innings with a six. What a turnaround that is from RR in the last two overs. Buttler finishes the innings on 70 off 47 balls after having a strike rate just over 100 for much of his innings. Hetmyer, meanwhile is unbeaten on 42 off 31.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 09:20 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: SIX again!
Buttler is giving a spectacular finish to this innings. Goes for it with the bottom hand and the ball sails over long on. RR 160/3 in 19.3 overs, Buttler 67 off 45.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 09:17 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Akash Deep to bowl the last over
A single off the first ball and the second is seemingly a dot. But then a no-ball is called and Buttler sends the next delivery for a six. Replays showed that Akash Deep may have got something behind the lines so that may have been an erroneous no-ball call.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 09:16 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live score: SIX!
Back to back sixes from Buttler and he reaches his half century. Bludgeons over long-off to end Suraj's 19th over with back to back sixes and that takes his core to 55 off 42 balls. RR are 146/3 at the end of the 19th.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 09:13 PM
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live Score: SIX!
And finally Buttler connects. He smashes Siraj over long-on for just his second six of the innings. RR would not mind all those swings and misses if he can provide a few more of those in the 7 remaining balls.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 09:12 PM
RR vs RCB Live Score: FOUR!
What an effort from Du Plessis at the boundary. Hetmyer clubs it down the ground and Du Plessis runs to his right and puts in a full body dive at long-off. The ball goes through his hands and reaches the boundary.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 09:09 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: FOUR!
Fifth ball of the 18th over and Hetmyer slogs it past long-on. Eight balls between the two boundaries here, Buttler has been shaking his head everytime he went for a shot and it found a fielder.
RR 127/3 in 18 overs.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 09:03 PM
IPL 2022 Live: SIX!
Hetmyer with the much needed six off the third ball of the 17th over bowled by Siraj. A length ball that Hetmyer hits over square leg and into the stands. RR need many more of these.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 09:00 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live score: Lot of slogging but no joy for RR
Wanindu Hasaranga gave away just four runs in the 16th over in which Buttler and Hetmyer did a lot of swinging, only to get four singles.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 08:57 PM
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live score: Into the last 5 overs
RR are 103/3. Buttler has been there since the start of this innings and has faced only 33 deliveries so far, scoring 37 runs. He has been kept quiet while Hetmyer, after those back to back boundaries, has also seen his strike rate slip below 100.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 08:54 PM
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live Score: Buttler succesfully reviews an LBW decision
Slow yorker from Harshal Patel that Buttler tries to block. Harshal goes up in appeal and the umpire actually lifts the finger. Buttler takes the review straightaway and it looked like there was an inside edge in real time. The replays confirm that and the third umpire doesn't even use ultra edge before asking his on-field colleague to change his decision.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 08:48 PM
RR vs RCB Live Score: Back to back fours from Hetmyer
Off Wanindu Hasaranga of all people to start off the 14th over. The first ball is a dot ball after which the next two are sent to the area beyond the cover fielder.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 08:44 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: Second timeout of the innings
RR 89/3 in 13 overs. What a period of play this has been. RCB have come right back into this match with those two wickets but they know that they have a job to do. Buttler is on 34 off 28 and he has the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer at the other end.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 08:37 PM
IPL 2022 Live: GONE! Hasaranga strikes and Samson is gone
Oh he has chipped right back into the hands of Hasaranga. Samson short stay in the middle comes to an end. He had smashes a six off the second ball of this over after which there was an LBW appeal against him that did not go RCB's way even after a review. In the end, the ball kicking up and taking the splice of Samson's bat is what did it so a short but eventful stay for the RR captain.
Samson c & b Hasaranga 8 (8), RR 86/3 in 11.4 overs
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 08:25 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live score: OUT! What a catch from Kohli!
Padikkal skies an attempted lofted shot off the last ball of the 10th over bowled by Harshal Patel. It has gone quite high in the air and Kohli tries to settle underneath it. He has to dive backwards in the end and falls while keeping the ball in his hand. The catch is actually checked by the third umpire to see if it was a fair one which was strange considering Padikkal had crossed the boundary and Sanju Samson had reached the pitch by that point. Kohli himself is quite bemused by that and in the end, there is no funny business and the dismissal is upheld.
Padikkal c Kohli b Harshal 37 (29) RCB 76/2 in 10 overs
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 08:20 PM
Rajasthan vs Bangalore Live score: SIX! Buttler down the track to Hasaranga
What a way to bring up the strategic timeout. Buttler steps down the track to Hasaranga off the last ball of the 9th over and nails the biggy over long-on. that takes RR to 73/1 and that first wicket now feels like a distant memory for RCB.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 08:15 PM
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live Score: SIX! 50 partnership up
Full and in the slot from Willey and Padikkal sends it over long-on. 14 runs from the eighth over and RR, like they did against MI, are starting to dominate the middle overs.
RR 61/1 after 8 overs
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 08:11 PM
RR vs RCB Live Score: FOUR! No luck for RCB in the field
Padikkal hooks Willey and Siraj dives forward to try and take a catch. The ball falls just short, slips out of his hands and trickles away to the boundary.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 08:08 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: SIX! Buttler makes the most of 2 lifelines
Akash Deep will be furious with this. He first dropped Buttler off his own bowling after which David Willey dropped a high one at deep midwicket two balls later. Buttler sends the very next ball sailing over long-off for his first six of the night. He takes a couple off the next ball and that takes RR's score to 47/1 after 7 overs.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 08:03 PM
IPL 2022 Live: End of powerplay, RR 35/1
Buttler 10 (14), Padikkal 19 (16). It has been a watchful start so far from RR. Buttler, in fact, has a strike rate well under 75 but it is in tune with how he said he approaches innings before this match. RCB will want him gone as soon as possible.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 08:00 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live score: RR kept in check
Fiver overs have gone and just 30 runs have come at a run rate of exactly 6. Padikkal and Buttler have been watchful so far and the pitch does seem to be on the slower side.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 07:53 PM
Rajasthan vs Bangalore Live score: FOUR!
Padikkal pushes at the ball, it takes his outside edge and then beats short third man to run to the boundary. It had been a good over from Willey otherwise.
RR 25/1 after 4 overs
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 07:44 PM
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live Score: SIX! Padikkal off the mark in style
A half volley outside leg from Siraj and Padikkal makes full use of that loose delivery. He picks it up and deposits it in the stands behind the deep square leg boundary.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 07:39 PM
RR vs RCB Live Score: BOWLED HIM! Willey cleans up Jaiswal
Willey has been getting the ball to swing everywhere and when Jaiswal plays for it, there is none. Jaiswal goes for the drive for the away swinger but the ball keeps straight, goes through his defence and rattles the stumps.
Jaiswal b Willey 4 (6), RR 6/1 off 1.5 overs
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 07:35 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: Batters off the mark
And Buttler takes the Orange Cap! He was tied with Ishan Kishan on 135 runs and he takes a single to get off the mark. Jaiswal is rapped on the pads first up and RCB go up with a half-hearted appeal. The youngster then takes a single to get off the mark himself. That's all the runs the batters get from that over so it's 2/0 after the 1st over.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 07:30 PM
IPL 2022 Live: The players are out!
Jos Buttler walks out with Yashasvi Jaiswal for RR. He will be facing the first ball, which will be bowled by Mohammed Siraj.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 07:16 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live score: Devdutt Padikkal
Like Chahal, it is also a first for Padikkal as he faces the team that gave him his big break. As stated before, he has had one good game and one bad one so far for RR and it will be interesting to see what he does when he faces RCB. Interestingly, his only IPL century, a 52-ball 101 not out, came against RR and he outscored Kohli and Ab de Villiers in the last season.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 07:05 PM
Rajasthan vs Bangalore Live score: RCB playing XI
Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 07:04 PM
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live Score: RR playing XI
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(wicketkeeper/captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 07:02 PM
RR vs RCB Live Score: RCB WIN TOSS, CHOOSE TO FIELD
Both teams are unchanged. Glenn Maxwell is not eligible for RCB yet, remember. Samson says that it is a different surface altogether from what they have played so far this season.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 07:00 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: Minutes away from toss
Faf du Plessis and Sanju Samson are set to walk out with their team sheets in just a few minutes.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 06:54 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Pitch report
Matthew Hayden says that while the Wankhede has been assisting the seamers this season “we are going to see slightly different conditions today. There is certainly less grass on it. It is very very hard, batsmen are in for a treat tonight.”
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 06:50 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live score: Toss in 10 minutes
It has to be noted that RCB have won their last four fixtures against RR and are in line to make it five in a row today. However, rarely have RR looked so far in front of RCB at this early stage of the season in recent years.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 06:47 PM
Rajasthan vs Bangalore Live score: Chahal vs Kohli
This might just be the 1st time that Kohli will be facing Chahal in a competitive cricket match. Batting great Sunil Gavaskar says that he is looking forward to seeing what the celebrations will be like if Chahal or indeed, Ashwin, dismisses Kohli early on. "The thing that I am looking forward to watching, how Chahal bowls to Kohli. They have played against each other so often in the nets so Kohli will know all the wares Chahal has. If he can get through to Kohli, one, that will be a big thing for RR, that Kohli will be out early. Then, whether it be Chahal or Ashwin, after that I want to see what the celebrations will be like.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 06:37 PM
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live Score: RR make their way to the Wankhede
The franchise has put out a tweet showing the team bus reaching the Wankhede Stadium. The broadcasters are showing footage of the two teams warming up at the stadium.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 06:25 PM
RR vs RCB Live Score: What Buttler had to say about his century
"It was good for my confidence to spend time in the middle [against Mumbai], put in a good performance early in the season, and that, hopefully, can give me the confidence to take into the rest of the season. Powerplays are always a time that you are trying to look to score. I think initially you are trying to understand the conditions, maybe in the first and second over, and then try and take advantage of the fielding restrictions."
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 06:22 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: The Royal head to head
The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the IPL and won 12 times each. While this on paper might denote a neck to neck rivalry, it isn't exactly the case. The two teams have faced each other 11 times since 2015 and RCB have lost just thrice.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 06:06 PM
IPL 2022 Live: DK one dismissal away from 150
Dinesh Karthik was the man who got RCB over the line in their low scoring thriller against KKR. He remains RCB's principal wicketkeeper and today, he is one wicket away from becoming just the second wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni to be involved in 150 dismissals in the IPL.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 05:50 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live score: Du Plessis vs Buttler in Orange Cap race
The last time RCB played a match, Du Plessis was wearing the Orange Cap. Since then, it has shifted hands multiple hands before eventually landing on Buttler's head after his century. Du Plessis is only about 40 runs behind Buttler though, which means that the Orange Cap could change heads once again today.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 05:43 PM
Rajasthan vs Bangalore Live score: Shimron Hetmyer
Hetmyer has done exactly what is expected of him thus far. He smacked 32 off 13 balls in the first match, and then 35 off 14 in the second, both times providing RR a much needed boost in the death overs.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 05:27 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: RR's batting resources
It is pretty scary to think that despite being restricted to 193 in their previous match, RR got to that total without two of their top order batters firing. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal are both precocious talents but both fell within the powerplay. While Padikkal did score 41 off just 29 balls in the first match of the season against SRH, Jaiswal scored 20 off 16. RR might break a few records if all their batters perform to their full potential.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 05:23 PM
RR vs RCB Live Score: Can Samson continue his good form
True to what is normally the case in any IPL season, Sanju Samson has hit the ground running. He scored a half century in RR's opening match and then scored 30 off 21 balls against MI in an 81-run stand with Buttler. But he has almost always tapered off after the first two games and it remains to be seen if the RR captain can reverse that trend.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 05:11 PM
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live Score: Kohli milestone alert
Virat Kohli is at that stage of his career where he would be breaking some record or the other almost every time he plays a match. He is now just one boundary away from becoming just the second player to hit 550 fours in the IPL. Shikhar Dhawan leads that list with 664 fours.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 05:02 PM
Rajasthan vs Bangalore Live score: Chahal facing RCB
There is a lot of love between Chahal and the RCB players and why not. The wristspinner spent eight years playing for the Bengaluru franchise and now has to plot their downfall, for this match at least.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 04:59 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live score: Due diligence
As many as seven of the first 10 matches have been won by the chasing side this season. However, it has to be noted that two of the three wins for teams batting first came at the Wankhede Stadium. Makes the toss itself an interesting prospect today.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 04:48 PM
IPL 2022 Live: Why Maxwell won't play today
RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson has said that Cricket Australia has made it clear that none of the contracted Australian players are allowed to play in the IPL before April 6, which is when Australia's tour of Pakistan ends with a standalone T20I. Maxwell had sat the tour out for his wedding and while he joined the RCB camp on April 1, he can play only after Wednesday, in accordance to CA's directive. "We have been well aware of that as every other side. We have planned for that. Maxi will be with us and available from the 9th," said Hesson.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 04:41 PM
RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: Recent results
RR's previous match went as perfectly as it could, with their top order scoring so many runs that even losing five wickets in the last two overs of the innings did not stop them from setting a target of 194. RCB, meanwhile, used up seven wickets to reach a score of 129. It has been a tale of extremes thus far for Faf du Plessis's side - they failed to defend a target of 206 in their first game of the season and then struggled to chase a lowly total in their next match.
-
Tue, 05 Apr 2022 04:31 PM
RR vs RCB Live Score: Hello and welcome!
It's the battle of the 'Royals' as Rajasthan Royals face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium. RR will be mighty please with how things have gone so far but the same cannot be said for RCB, despite the fact that they won their previous match. They may have been the first team to win the IPL but RR are not exactly used to seeing themselves at the top of the table too often and so they will be hoping that this run they are on continues for as long as possible. The match starts at 7.30pm, which means the toss will be at 7pm.