'Hope he keeps all coins for me': Samson comes up with epic response after fan asks about 'new captain' Chahal

Rib-ticking tweets and witty responses on the platform are synonymous with the official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals, which has developed a reputation of being one of the funniest social media teams on the internet. The franchise recently put out a tweet announcing Yuzvendra Chahal -- the new Royals recruit known for his long list of quirks -- as the leader of the team. The leggie took over the franchise's Twitter account and put up a fake announcement of captaincy change, further putting up a picture of himself with the willow and asking fans for 10,000 retweets if they want to see him opening alongside Jos Buttler. (ALSO READ | Rajasthan Royals complete fixtures, match timings, venues and dates- All you need to know)

Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson had congratulated Chahal on being named the new skipper. He had received a "jealous jealous" from Chahal and seems like the two are still indulging in the fun banter. Samson was involved in a Q&A session on Instagram on Thursday when a fan asked him about his thoughts on Chahal being the new skipper. "Very happy for him. Hope he keeps all the coins for me after the toss," quipped Samson.

Samson has had an obsession with keeping the coin toss with him. He was spotted pocketing the coins before matches on multiple occasions the last season, which was his first year as the team's captain. “The coin looked really nice so I pocketed it. I asked the match-referee if I can have it, but he said no, it is now allowed,” he had said about grabbing the coin after the toss.

The Royals may have had a couple of mediocre IPL seasons, but they look one of the most balanced teams on paper after the recent mega auction. Before the event, Rajasthan had retained Samson (14 Cr), Jos Buttler (10 Cr) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 Cr). They further bolstered their unit by buying Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal for ₹5 crore and ₹6.50 crore respectively.

The spin pair brings an abundance of experience to the Royals bowling set-up. In 114 IPL matches, the 31-year-old Chahal has 139 wickets to his name. Ashwin, 35, has also got 145 IPL wickets to his name.

The franchise also shelled out a whopping ₹10 crore for Prasidh Krishna and also bought Trent Boult for ₹10 crore. In the batting department, the Royals purchased Shimron Hetmyer (8.50 Cr) and Devdutt Padikkal (7.75 Cr). They also picked up Nathan Coulter-Nile (2 Cr), Navdeep Saini ( ₹2.6 Cr), James Neesham (1.5 Cr) and Rassie van der Dussen (1 Cr).

The upcoming IPL edition, a 10-team affair with the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, will kick-start from March 26 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off in the opener. The Royals will start their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 29 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.