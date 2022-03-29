IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score: Williamson vs Samson as Royals, Sunrisers aim to start strong after poor 2021

IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score: After enduring a tough outing in the previous edition, both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will look to make a winning start in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan finished seventh on the points table, while Hyderabad finished last. This time around RR have assembled a great set of players. Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson will look to make an impact with the bat, while Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin will hope for a strong start with their new franchise. SRH, on the other hand, look equally talented on the paper and the fans can expect a cracking contest between the two. Catch the LIVE updates of the IPL match between RR and SRH: