IPL 2022 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists: RR star breaks into top-3 among wicket-takers

Rajasthan Royals made a comprehensive start to their 2022 Indian Premier League campaign, registering a 61-run victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune. It was an all-round performance from the Royals, as the side put on a massive total of 210/6 with RR captain Sanju Samson slamming a quickfire century (55 off 27 deliveries), with Jos Buttler (35), Devdutt Padikkal (41), and Shimron Hetmyer (32) all making important contributions in the batting order.

The Sunrisers, who had their worst-ever season last year when they finished at the bottom of the table, didn't have an inspired start with the bat as the Royals left SRH reeling at 37/5 in 10.2 overs. If it had not been for Aiden Markram's unbeaten half-century (57) and Washington Sundar's swashbuckling 40 off 14 deliveries, the Sunrisers might have been staring at a heavier defeat.

With a big win over SRH, the Royals stormed into the top of the table with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 3.050, while Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the remaining spots in the top-4 respectively. Gujarat Titans, who secured a narrow win over fellow tournament debutants Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, are fifth.

With a half-century in just 27 deliveries, Sanju Samson made his way into the top-5 in the list of highest run-scorers. Sunrisers' Aiden Markram, who scored 57* off 41 deliveries with five fours and two sixes, is third in the list. RCB's Faf du Plessis continues to occupy the top spot with 88 runs and has a chance to further extend the lead when his side takes on the Kolkata Knight Riders later today.

With a brilliant outing against the Sunrisers which saw leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal registering figures of 3/22 in four overs, the Purple Cap list sees the India star taking over the third position. It was a highly economical performance from Rajasthan Royals bowlers with four (Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, and Ravichandran Ashwin) bowling at an economy rate of less than 6.

Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav, who was the most economical of all bowlers with three wickets in IPL 2022 so far (3/18 in 4 overs against MI), sits at the top of the table.