'Iyer hasn't looked the same': Ex-KKR opener 'befuddled' with Kolkata's batting vs RCB; reveals concern over star batter

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced their first defeat of the 2022 edition, conceding a three-wicket loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday. The Knight Riders batters struggled with the extra bounce and went for shots too many despite losing wickets at regular intervals. None of the batters could capitalise on the starts as KKR lost six wickets for 57 runs to slip from 44 for 3 to 101 for 9 in 14.3 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'Get rid of throwdown specialist, fast bowlers. He's played them a lot': Shastri asks Kohli to focus on 'important shot'

The side was eventually bowled out on 128, and even as Royal Challengers faced initial hiccups, the lower-middle order stepped up to steer the side to victory in a close finish.

Venkatesh Iyer, the KKR batter who produced impressive performances in the previous edition of the tournament, has failed to make a mark in the two games for the side so far, further adding to the woes of the team. In the match against RCB, Iyer was dismissed on 10 off 14 deliveries and former India opener Aakash Chopra noted that the batter hasn't been his former self so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The way KKR batted, it left all of us a little befuddled because they were expected to bat better than that. Venkatesh Iyer just did not look the part. There have been two innings now and he has not looked the same player,” said Aakash on his official YouTube channel.

The opener, who had represented KKR in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008, further said that the Knight Riders batters need to bide time on the crease.

"Ajinkya Rahane played well in the last match, he was playing well here as well but one shot too many, that's been happening with him. Nitish Rana also played a big shot while playing well, give yourself a little more time, take the game a little forward and things change," said Aakash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}