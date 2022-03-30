IPL 2022: Virat Kohli eyes massive feat during RCB's clash against KKR; could join Shikhar Dhawan in elusive list

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will return to action in their second match of the 2022 Indian Premier League against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. The side endured a disappointing start to the tournament, facing a five-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in their opening game of the season. Despite a solid batting performance that saw RCB scoring 205/2 in 20 overs, Faf du Plessis' men fell victim to a stunning chase by a star-studded PBKS lineup.

However, the RCB can derive positives from their quickfire performance with the bat as they prepare for the contest against KKR, who defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their opening game of the tournament last week.

Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Royal Challengers, had scored an important 41 off 29 deliveries during the opening game against PBKS, and ahead of the game against KKR, the batting legend will be eyeing a unique feat.

With 547 fours to his name so far, Kohli needs only three more to become the only second player in IPL history to reach 550 fours in the league. Shikhar Dhawan, with 659 fours in IPL so far, is the only player ahead of Kohli in the tournament.

Take a look at the top-5 players with the most fours in IPL:

Shikhar Dhawan - 659

Virat Kohli - 547

David Warner - 525

Suresh Raina - 506

Rohit Sharma - 495

The former Royal Challengers captain has been going through a rough patch with the bat over the past few months; however, his innings against the PBKS in the opening game looked promising. Even as Kohli relied more on strike-rotation throughout his innings with only one four and two sixes, the batter ended with a strike rate of 141.38.

Earlier in the IPL, Rajasthan Royals defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs on Tuesday to go top of the table. The KKR are currently fourth in the table, while RCB are 8th.