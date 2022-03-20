'More than where you bat, it's important how you bat': Jaffer gives his verdict on KKR star triggering No. 3 debate

Many players seem to have consolidated their batting positions in the current Indian set-up, but it's a much different ball game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where every franchise is stacked up with alternatives at every spot. Shreyas Iyer's love for the No. 3 slot is no secret, and he put up consistent performances in the recent T20I assignment against Sri Lanka. But the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain is "flexible" when it comes to batting at a tweaked spot. (Also Read | ‘KL Rahul was playing slow for Punjab Kings’: Ex-KKR batter makes stern assessment about Lucknow Super Giants captain)

Shreyas has expressed his desire to bat at No. 3, a place that's normally reserved for Virat Kohli in the national set-up. His batting prowess has never been in doubt and he can be pushed down the middle order when Kohli returns to the group. He could stake his claim to the No. 5 role and there's a stiff competition for the spot with Suryakumar Yadav also turning up for India in recent months. But should the players play a similar part for their IPL franchises as well?

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also weighed in on the dilemma and said Shreyas' batting intent will matter more than the position at which he plays in the upcoming season. The 27-year-old batter is currently being seen as a key element of Indian team in its lead-up to this year's T20 World Cup.

"I don't think the franchises will agree to let players bat lower down as the role is for India. Shreyas Iyer even said that day that he likes to bat at No.3. I think it's not important where you play, it's important how you play. So if he is batting at No.3 and scoring runs, I think the selectors and the management will be happy," Jaffer said in a discussion on ESPNCricinfo.

Shreyas was in phenomenal touch against Sri Lanka where he stayed unbeaten across the three T20 Internationals, scoring three consecutive fifties to take home the Player of the Series award in India's 3-0 win over the islanders.

"For me personally, I feel No. 3 is my batting position because that's the position I love to bat and have been batting for very long. But I'm flexible whatever the team requires, I'm very comfortable with that. Come what may, I'm ready to explore," Shreyas on Saturday said a virtual interaction ahead of 15th IPL edition.

Shreyas, who was bought by KKR for a whopping ₹12.25 crore, will captain the franchise after representing Delhi Capitals for seven years and leading the team to its first IPL final in 2020. The two-time champions will take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener on March 26.