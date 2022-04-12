IPL 2022: Why are Royal Challengers Bangalore players wearing black armbands in match against CSK?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players were spotted donning the black armband during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday to play tribute to a bereaved Harshal Patel.

RCB's star bowler exited the IPL bio-bubble on Sunday after the match against Mumbai Indians in Pune owing to death of his sister.

It is not clear how long Harshal will remain unavailable for the team. He has missed the CSK game and on return he will have to undergo a three-day quarantine before re-entering the bio-bubble.

Harshal has been RCB's best bowler in the last few season and he finished with 2 for 23 in the match against Mumbai Indians where the team won by seven wickets. The pacer, who was the Purple Cap winner in 2021 IPL, is now RCB's second-highest wicket-taker so far with six wickets after Wanindu Hasaranga's eight.

Talking about the game, RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl against CSK. RCB made two changes for the match - Josh Hazlewood in for David Willey while Suyash Prabhudesai makes his IPL debut after replacing Harshal.

"We are going to have a bowl. Going with the trend of the tournament, win the toss and bowl. I know them, but they also know me very well. It's like playing against my brothers today. We have been good with the ball, we need to improve with the last two overs. Josh Hazlewood is back, excited to see what he will do with the new ball. We also have an exciting youngster (Suyash Prabhudessai) coming in," Du Plessis said after winning the toss.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja(c), Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.