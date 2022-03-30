'Would love to see him with Virat Kohli': Shoaib Akhtar names Pakistan player who can get 15-20 Cr in IPL auction

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said Babar Azam, the current Pakistan captain, could attract a bid in the range of ₹15-20 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Among the 14 completed seasons, Pakistan internationals have been part of the IPL only in its inaugural edition back in 2008. A pause in the bilateral cricketing ties between the two countries due to border tensions meant IPL was without Pakistan players from its second season. If Pakistan players are allowed back in the IPL then Akhtar believes Babar Azam could be among the highest paid in the auction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri hails Hardik Pandya's 'brilliant' return in LSG game

"I think me even if I am on wheelchairs," Akhtar said in jest when he was asked which Pakistan player would attract the highest bid if they are allowed to play in the IPL during a pre-match show on Sportskeeda.

The former right-arm pacer, who is still renowned as one of the fastest bowlers to have ever graced the game of cricket, later went on to take Babar Azam's name.

"In the auction, Babar would go for 15-20 crore," Akhtar said adding that it would be a great sight to see the Pakistan stalwart open the innings with former India captain Virat Kohli in the IPL.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It would be great to see Babar Azam and Virat Kohli playing together in the IPL. How nice it would be if they open the innings in the IPL one day," Akhtar, who had represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural edition of IPL, said.

Notably, the most expensive player from Pakistan in the IPL is Shahid Afridi, who represented the Deccan Chargers in 2008.

Apart from Akhtar and Afridi, the other notable cricketers from Pakistan who were part of IPL 2008 were Misbah-ul-Haq, Sohail Tanvir, Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Gul, Younis Khan, Mohammad Asif.

Babar is currently the number 1 ranked T20 batter in the world. The stylish right-hander is busy leading Pakistan in the three-match ODI series against Australia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}