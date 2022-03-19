'There's no de Villiers. When he was there, he'd handle the situation': Aakash picks Kohli's batting spot for IPL 2022

Virat Kohli, who led the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) till the last season, has been retained by the franchise but the former skipper will have a different role to play this season. Kohli the batter will add value to their batting attack but he will be without AB de Villiers, who has left a huge void following his retirement from all forms of cricket last year. Bangalore did splurge money on Faf du Plessis, the new skipper, and Dinesh Karthik to further bolster their batting group. But where will Kohli bat this year? (Also Read | Gautam Gambhir opens up on ugly spat with Virat Kohli in IPL 2013: 'That's the kind of player he was')

Kohli last year witnessed one of his worst IPL seasons while opening as he managed to notch up just 405 runs in 15 games at an average of 28.92, which seemed way off his high batting standards. Bangalore last year tried a couple of options including Glenn Maxwell at the No. 3 position but former India international Aakash Chopra feels the franchise needs to avoid the game of "musical chairs" this year.

"Last year when Kohli was opening the batting, a game of musical chairs was being played for the No. 3 spot. They stopped at Srikar Bharat at the end but then sent him at No. 4 too. We've seen this a lot in RCB's recent history that they shuffle the batting order a lot but if you can identify the crucial positions beforehand," Chopra said in a discussion with ESPNcricinfo.

Bangalore have got plenty of experience in Karthik, who was picked up by the 2016 runners-up for ₹5.5 crores, after a bidding war with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). But Chopra underlined de Villiers' shoes cannot be filled by Karthik, further adding that Kohli needs to stay at the crease for a prolonged duration.

"Also, keep in mind there's no AB de Villiers. When he was there, they were assured he would handle the situation from No. 4 or No. 5. Of course, you have Dinesh Karthik but he isn't AB de Villiers. You will want Virat Kohli to take the game deep and stay at the pitch till the 14th or 15th over. So I'll say Virat Kohli at 3," he further said.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also picked the No. 3 batting spot for Kohli and explained the rationale behind the suggestion by highlighting the star cricketer's batting prowess.

"I prefer Virat Kohli batting at No. 3. I feel he can pace the game very well from there whether he comes to bat in the powerplay or after that. He's somebody who takes some time initially and then his strike rate progressively goes up. In the powerplay, it seems as he forces himself a bit to hit by using the crease which I don't think is his game. He's obviously been successful as well but I think he plays better at No. 3," said Jaffer.

Jaffer, who represented India between 2000 and 2008, picked new recruit Anuj Rawat to open the innings. Previously a part of Rajasthan Royals, Rawat was acquired by Bangalore for ₹3.4 crore in the recent mega auctions.

"I also feel that Faf and Virat are similar kinds of players so Virat at No. 3 and Maxy (Glenn Maxwell) at No. 4 seems a better combination. Anuj Rawat, he's a left-hander as well, bats in the powerplay for Delhi, opens in the [Syed] Mushtaq Ali [Trophy] - we could see him opening the batting and I would like to see Virat at No. 3," suggested Jaffer.