IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma looking to better his game under Brian Lara

Sunrisers Hyderabad have not been faring too well this IPL and that has miffed their head coach Brian Lara. But the West Indies legend is still mightily impressed by all-rounder Abhishek Sharma whose 34-ball 55 at the top against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur set up a strong launchpad for SRH on Sunday.

Abhishek — who was part of the India U-19 team which clinched the Youth World Cup in New Zealand back in 2018 and also captained India U-19 to Asia Cup glory in 2017 — has not played all games for SRH – his fourth season with the outfit — as he joined the team just two days before their first game.

Lara wanted Abhishek to settle down and then make the XI. Making most of Lara, Dale Steyn and Muttiah Muralitharan’s presence in the dugout, Abhishek is unfazed by SRH’s points tally and just going after opposition bowlers.

“We have not been able to win matches in the first part of the tournament. So, it’s like make or break for SRH now. It was a tight match against RR but in the end, we won and bagged the winning points. The opening partnership was crucial but then Abdul Samad and Glenn Phillips did the job for us. Luckily, Sandeep Sharma bowled a no-ball on the last ball of the innings,” said 22-year-old Abhishek.

The reason Abhishek joined SRH at the last minute was because he had just recovered from a fractured shoulder due to which he had to miss three Ranji Trophy matches and had to rest for almost two months. He fractured his left shoulder while fielding against Madhya Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy game playing for Punjab.

“It was difficult to stay away from the field for two months. But it gave me time to think a lot and spend time with my family and friends. I did my rehab in Chandigarh under Punjab Cricket Association physiotherapists. I was sulking as I missed some Ranji Trophy games but then I was dying to join SRH and just get to the field,” said Abhishek, who also caught the attention with his 36-ball 67 against Delhi Capitals.

“Lara sir made me very comfortable. I have seen such a clever coach like him. He understands cricket and tactics very well. So, I was picking his brains. He told me to bat at No.5 in my second game (against KKR) and then promoted me to the opening slot in upcoming games.”

Abhishek captained Punjab in the 2021-2022 domestic season, replacing Mandeep Singh. However, last season Mandeep was again made captain.

Abhishek has always been flamboyant on the field, going after bowlers and attacking the batters with his left-arm spin. On his day, he could be scoring a 100 at a staggering run-rate and but on his off day he will also get out on the first ball. His inconsistency has been criticised which perhaps has slowed his surge. He along with Shubman Gill were touted to be the best new stars on the block. While Shubman has become one, Abhishek is still searching for a chance with the Indian team.

The SRH opener has compiled 870 runs in 44 IPL matches at an average of 24.17. Abhishek has a strike rate of 138.98. In IPL 2023, he has played eight matches, scoring 203 runs.

“I like to dominate and play my shots. I don’t think much about criticism, but this is how I express myself on the field. But yes, I am learning from the best. How Lara sir has helped me with execution of plans is remarkable. This exposure is going to help me a lot in the coming months and when the right time comes, I will have my chances. Right now, IPL is on my mind and going for match-winning knocks,” said Abhishek.

