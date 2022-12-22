IPL 2023 Auction: Top 5 players certain to hit the jackpot and strike it rich

The IPL 2023 mini-auction is set to take place in Kochi on Friday, December 23. Ten IPL franchises will battle it out to lay their hands on the best players that suit their criteria from a list of world-class batters, bowlers and all-rounders. It will be a race to get the perfect balance for teams before the season gets underway in March 2023. As much as it's a competition among the franchises to bid for the best in the business, it's equally exciting for the die-hard fans who anticipate seeing some of the top stars in their favourite teams.

The players from India and overseas will go under the hammer with base prices of ₹2 crore, ₹1.5 crore, ₹1 crore, ₹75 lakhs, ₹50 lakhs and ₹20 lakhs. Before the lid gets uncovered on who would get what, we have compiled a list of the top five players that are expected to sell like 'hot cakes' in the upcoming IPL mini-auction.

1 Ben Stokes

England Test captain, Stokes is a complete package – one of the very few players that are suited for all formats. If a team needs someone to dig deep and have the temperament to soak in pressure in critical situations, Stokes has got it covered. A team requires power-hitting and accelerating runs, Stokes has those skills. Need a livewire in the field? He can do that too. Need breakthroughs and wickets? He can bowl and break partnerships. It is these same qualities which Stokes showcased when he helped England win the ODI World Cup in 2019, the Headingley Test in Ashes 2019, the T20 World Cup 2022 and many more. IPL franchises are expected to go gaga to acquire the services of Stokes. With his talent and leadership qualities, he could prove to be a multi-utility player. With a base price of ₹2 crore, Stokes is expected to hit the jackpot and break bank.

2 Cameron Green

Australia all-rounder Green can be the answer to many problems for IPL franchises. He can swing it many a mile and bowls fast too. The 23-year-old had impressed with his power-hitting ability when Australia toured India for the T20I series just before the T20 World Cup 2022, emerging as the highest run-getter in the three-match series, with 118 runs at an impressive average of 39.33. The burly Green is not just about wild swings but does also have a good technique, and can also finish games. A base price of ₹2 crore, he is expected to grab plenty of eyeballs and may even become the auction's costliest pick.

3 Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran is yet another top prospect for the franchises at the auction. He is a proven war horse who did well while playing for Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni. Just 24-year-old, Curran was the best bowler for England as his team triumphed in final against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022. With 13 wickets in six matches, he emerged as the second highest wicket-taker in the World Cup and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. Curran possesses the ability to hit it out of the park while playing down the order at No.7 or No.8 or in the top three as a pinch hitter. With his experience and reputation, Curran might lay his hands on a big treasure during the mini-auction. His base price stands at ₹2 crore.

4 N Jagadeesan

The batter from Tamil Nadu has been grabbing headlines in past few months with his red-hot form with the bat. Jagadeesan shattered quite a few records when he hit 830 runs in eight matches at an average of 138.33, including five centuries in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. With such incredible numbers under his belt in the domestic circuit, the 26-year-old might emerge as a 'dark horse' in the mini-auction. A wicketkeeper-batter, Jagadeesan currently has a base price of 20 lakhs but might fetch a huge chunk at the auction.

5 Shakib Al Hasan

The veteran all-rounder from Bangladesh, Shakib is a proven star of the IPL. He has turned many matches around with both bat and ball. A living legend for his country, Shakib was the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded ODI series against India where he picked nine scalps and also played handy knocks with the bat. He is currently the No.1 all-rounder in T20Is and ODIs in ICC rankings. With a fabulous economy of 7.44, Shakib is a reputed name who did well while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. With a base price of ₹1.5 crore, the 35-year-old might strike a hot pursuit by the IPL franchises as they look for a big fish in the auction. Age although is not on his side, which might be the only deterrent between him and a huge sum of money.

