How Tushar Deshpande keeps delivering for CSK

“People reduce pace for accuracy. He never compromises with speed; he wants to be known as a fast bowler. I like it. He is clocking 142-143kph -- earlier it was 135kph,” says Mahadik.

His coaches say passion to bowl fast is his strength. “Somehow you can see in his body language, though he is not that tall he has the belief and wants to prove he can bowl quick,” says Mane.

Mane added: “In the last year and a half, when he played for Parsee Gymkhana, that’s when I saw the change. He was presenting the seam nicely. I realised he has improved his skills. He still bowls a good outswinger, (but) it is not a predictable outswing, thoda late swing hai. He hits the seam, and you can see movement off the seam also.”

Former Mumbai opener, Vinayak Mane, has also tracked Deshpande’s career, since the 2014-15 season when he was his Mumbai U-23 coach, and then at the Parsee Gymkhana club. “I’ve seen him from the start (as Mumbai U-23 coach). He was a very potent bowler then also. He could get you wickets in red ball, he had zip and a natural outswinger. He was raw that time and control was an issue.”

He knows where and when to bowl. “Your skills are your weapons, you must use at the right time.” says Mahadik, a former Mumbai pacer. “His pace has also gone up from last year. I messaged him: "you look a solid, rhythmic athlete.” His thought process is clear, his run up is so smooth, his body is lighter and supple, he can execute what he wants.”

Among the changes that have helped is a steady front arm (non-bowling arm), says Vishal Mahadik, Mumbai’s bowling coach for three seasons. “It used to fall quickly. When your front arm drops early then the bowing arm comes down faster. The front arm helps you with where you want to pitch. Now, his front arm has a lot of steadiness.”

A workhorse, in six Ranji matches for Mumbai this season, he bowled 185 overs and took 23 wickets at an average of 25.69.

Having started as a red-ball bowler, his rapid improvement is due to his Shami-style old school approach which is about sharpening skills and stamina by spending hours in the nets.

While performances get noticed only at IPL level, Tushar had a good domestic season, claiming 51 wickets across all three formats. That is where his transformation into a bowler with control and variations happened.

Till a season ago, his approach was to bowl flat out at the cost of accuracy. Such bowlers don't have much chance in T20, which is all about craftiness and control.

In Sunday’s return fixture at Chepauk, Tushar again proved his quality, bowling the in-form Cameron Green – he opened instead of Rohit -- and taking the scalp of Tim David in the slog overs, returning an impressive 2/26.

Deshpande has earned MS Dhoni's trust and the CSK skipper saw the improvement in the 25-year-old pacer. “We believe in him... He has had a great domestic season, he is improving. He has a lot of potential but can improve being consistent,” Dhoni said after beating MI.

For someone who had played just seven IPL games before this season, he has exceeded expectations at CSK. He made everyone sit up and take notice with a peach of a delivery to bowl Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma at the Wankhede Stadium. The ball landed on middle and leg and straightened to beat Rohit and crash into the stumps. Rohit showed his surprise, the delivery was that special.

“My wife fought so much to survive for two years. She wanted to see Tushar play at some good level and that year he played all the tournaments, including for India A.”

“When you are on the ground, you are like a soldier, you don't have any emotions. I have moulded him like that. His hairstyle is also like a soldier.” says Uday, who played cricket for the United India Insurance team.

“He was very disturbed. But he missed only one tournament, the Petroleum Shield (for office side Bharat Petroleum) because his mother was critical. Otherwise, I encouraged him to play. Even the day after her death, he went to play Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore,” says father Uday.

A tough upbringing has prepared Deshpande for challenging times on the field too. The biggest test for the family was when his mother died in 2019 after battling cancer. As the only son, the blow was hard to take.

Among his qualities, Tushar is good at keeping emotions in check. His nerveless displays when under pressure are impressive. The numbers speak for it. Along with teammate Matheesha Pathirana, he has the most wickets in slog overs – 10.

Being a fast bowler in IPL is tough, especially this season when totals of 200 have become regular. Even in T20s, the best way to tie down the opposition is by taking wickets. In Tushar Deshpande, Chennai Super Kings have found a lethal weapon. The stocky pacer from Mumbai has played his part in helping CSK climb to second in the table by providing regular breakthroughs. With 19 wickets in 11 games, he is vying for the Purple Cap with none other than Mohammed Shami (GT).

PREMIUM Chennai Super Kings' Tushar Deshpande(Chennai Super Kings Twitter)

Rattling Rohit

