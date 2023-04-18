IPL 2023: Little steps in the right direction

On the opening night of IPL 2023, most fans had their eyes on the star-studded line-ups of Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings. But to many from an island in the North Atlantic Ocean, the match wasn't about these stars. Rather, the focus of their attention was Joshua Little, who became the first active Ireland player to play in the IPL.

Gujarat Titans bowler Joshua Little (PTI)

The left-arm pacer has played four games out of the five games GT has played so far and with each outing, he is learning that cricket, with thousands cheering you on, is a whole different ball game. He has played in The Hundred as well but few things prepare you for the madness of a tournament such as the Indian Premier League.

The defending champions have fostered a sense of great harmony in their squad and credit for that must go to skipper Hardik Pandya and head coach Ashish Nehra. But sharing the dressing room with Shubman Gill, David Miller, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami amongst others has provided him with a tremendous platform ahead of the three-match series against Bangladesh, which will also act as the World Cup qualifiers for Ireland.

The 24-year-old left-arm seamer has been given the responsibility of sharing the new ball with Shami and also bowled at the death. Although he has just taken three wickets, his ability is clear for all to see.

“Pandya's attitude is very good," said Little while talking about his skipper at GT. "His message to each player is to back ourselves and do the job. It really helps when your captain shows faith in you in crunch situations in a game.”

He was bought by GT in a mini IPL auction for ₹4.4 crore after he impressed with his left-arm pace bowling in the ODI World Cup in 2022 (taking a hat-trick against New Zealand) and then The Hundred.

Little comes from a cricketing family in Dublin. His sisters, Hannah Little and Louise Little are also medium-pacers and have played for Ireland too. Going down memory lane, Little said, “I started playing cricket in school when a friend told me to do so. I enjoyed it and thereafter my sisters also followed suit. They loved the Women’s T20 Premier League back home. I hope one day they get to play in the WPL which has become the most sought-after T20 women’s league in world cricket.”

But the big plus for Little has been the opportunity to work with Nehra.

“It is just amazing to have him as a coach," said Little. "I have never had a left-arm pacer as bowling coach. So, I am learning quite a lot of skills from him and also executing them in the games. His experience speaks about the knowledge he has about the game and especially bowling.”

