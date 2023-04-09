IPL 2023: Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi help SRH bag first win of season

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their first win of this IPL season in convincing style, defeating Punjab Kings by eight wickets at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aiden Markram (L) and Rahul Tripathi celebrate their win(AFP)

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande, playing his first match of the season, captured 4/15 as PBKS were restricted to 143/9, even that total made possible by skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s remarkable 99* off 66. Rahul Tripathi’s unbeaten 48-ball 74 then helped SRH ease to victory, reaching 145/2 in 17.1 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ sensational last-ball win over holders Gujarat Titans earlier on Sunday had left PBKS as the only unbeaten side. Dhawan and Co had the opportunity to climb five positions and take the top spot, but Sunrisers delivered an efficient performance for their first win in three games.

Hyderabad’s opener, which they lost to Rajasthan Royals, was played on a red soil pitch. The Punjab game though was played on a black soil surface and looked dry with cracks. One expected both captains to opt to bat, but Aiden Markram was confident chasing was the way to go. And his team didn’t disappoint him.

Punjab’s innings painted a fascinating picture as they were reduced to 88/9 in 15 overs before Dhawan scored nearly 70% of the team total.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had taken 26 wickets in 18 games against Punjab, struck the first delivery of the match, trapping Prabhsimran Singh in front. Matthew Short, making his debut in place of the injured Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Jitesh Sharma too didn’t last long.

Sam Curran and Dhawan then raised a 41-run partnership but Punjab’s next five batters registered single-digit scores on the back of some perplexing shot selection. Markande bowled with great confidence and kept attacking the stumps with his variations.

With five overs remaining, PBKS didn’t look like getting to three figures. But what followed was an astonishing partnership as Dhawan showcased his class and experience. He farmed the strike as PBKS added 55 runs in the last five overs, with Mohit Rathee contributing just one run off two balls. It was a Dhawan show all the way as he cut and pulled to keep finding the boundaries.

Punjab had some momentum heading into the break but needed wickets in the powerplay to put Hyderabad under pressure.

The hosts decided to promote England’s Harry Brook, who had a forgettable start to the tournament with scores of 13 and 3, to the top of the order. Despite getting a start, the highly rated batter fell for 13.

Mayank Agarwal couldn’t capitalise on his start either as PBKS built pressure with disciplined bowling. Hyderabad were in a spot of bother at 46/2 in 8.4 overs, needing 98 off 68 balls.

But Tripathi, who took his time to settle down, switched gears and helped SRH cruise to victory. The 32-year-old struck seven fours in the 15 deliveries right after Agarwal’s dismissal to put his team ahead again.

Tripathi had shown several times in the past that it’s tough to bowl to him when he gets on a roll and this time too he manipulated the field smartly and found boundaries either side of the pitch.

Markram also showed restraint initially before picking up pace. The South African hit Nathan Ellis for four fours in the 17th over to remain 37 not out off 21 balls, the duo adding an unbroken partnership of 100 runs from 52 balls for the third wicket.