CSK vs GT IPL Live Score 2024: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad on a collision course in repeat of last year's final
CSK vs GT IPL Live Score 2024, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, the finalists from last year's IPL meet tonight.
CSK vs GT IPL Live Score 2024: The points table of the Indian Premier is going to be in for early-season as Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans feature tonight in a repeat of last IPL's final. With a win each, both GT and CSK began their campaign ticking a lot of boxes. Mustafizur Rahman's four-wicket-burst. Shivam Dube's promising rise, MS Dhoni looking more active than ever, and Umesh Yadav and Mohit Sharma turning back the clock. But the biggest takeaway was the captaincy debuts of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill kicking off their respective stints with a much needed 'W'....Read More
Interestingly, both Gaikwad is also a competition to Gill's opening position in India's T20I set-up. Sure, Gill is clearly ahead of his GT counterpart when it comes to Tests and ODIs, pretty much having cemented his place in the XI, T20Is is where the position is still open. And with a T20 World Cup, both youngsters are aware of what needs to be done. Two young promising talents, one big tournament and a place in the T20 World Cup up for gras. Oh, bring it on.
GT are still just three seasons into the tournament but they have won as many titles as CSK, but while the rivalry between these two teams isn't as intense as the 'El Clasico' of IPL, it sure has shown signs of becoming a potent feud going forward. Last IPL, CSK nosed ahead of GT to deny them a second straight title and ensure their fifth. You never know. Gujarat may still be feeling the sting of it, but they have to build on their upper hand over Chennai. In a pretty telling trivia, CSK have never beaten GT in a league game, but have won twice in the Playoffs – once in Qualifier 1 and the other time in final.
CSK vs GT IPL Live Score 2024, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Shivam Dube - The impact player
CSK vs GT IPL Live Score 2024, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Shivam Dube is expected to play as the Impact Player once again after he flourished in the role in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chennai have not used Dube the bowler much since he arrived in the franchise as they rely on his power-hitting abilities with the bat in the middle-order. Considering the team combination and the consistency which CSK always look for they won't tinker with their winning combination against Gujarat Titans. Dube scored 34 runs off 28 balls against RCB and the Yellow Army would expect him to replicate another match-winning performance.
CSK vs GT IPL Live Score 2024, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: The left-handed Bangladesh pacer produced a scintillating performance with the ball in the season opener against Royal Challengers. He picked a four-fer and like many others in the past, it is highly likely that he has finally a perfect franchise - CSK to create a legacy in the Indian Premier League. Mustafizur has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the past but he failed to find his rhythm there the start he got in the Yellow outfit might change everything for him in the IPL.
CSK vs GT IPL Live Score 2024, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Ashish Nehra and Shubman Gill will look to take revenge for the heartbreaking defeat in last season's finale. A lot has changed in the Titans camp since the last year - notably the departure of then-captain Hardik Pandya. Mohammed Shami, who was the leading wicket-taker last season, is also missing this year due to injury. However, the Titans are not looking to back down from the challenge as they have already beaten Mumbai Indians in their opening match to mark a new era under Shubman Gill's captaincy and the next in sight for them are defending champions CSK.
CSK vs GT IPL Live Score 2024, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: It is going to be an interesting battle between the two captains who are leading their franchises for the first time this season. Gaikwad has Dhoni by his side to guide him and help in decision making while Shubman will be relying on Ashish Nehra's guidance to break the Chennai deadlock. The two players also have an added responsibility to give their respective teams a blazing start in the powerplay to set the tone of the match. The cricketing world and top brass at BCCI will keep a close eye on the match as both players have the potential to lead India in future.
CSK vs GT IPL Live Score 2024, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Six games done. Onto the seventh we go. CSK vs GT, the repeat of last year's IPL final in what promises to be another highly engaging and exciting contest. Chennai will enjoy the home comforts of the Chepauk, while Gujarat's batters will be tested on the surface of the MA Chidambaram Stadium. But more importantly, the battles within all battles pits two young captains: Ruturaj Gaikwad against Shubman Gill, both of whom are coming into this fixture on the back of convincing wins. Both are young. Both are promising, and both are eyeing a place in that T20 World Cup squad of India's.