CSK vs GT IPL Live Score 2024: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad on a collision course in repeat of last year's final

CSK vs GT IPL Live Score 2024: The points table of the Indian Premier is going to be in for early-season as Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans feature tonight in a repeat of last IPL's final. With a win each, both GT and CSK began their campaign ticking a lot of boxes. Mustafizur Rahman's four-wicket-burst. Shivam Dube's promising rise, MS Dhoni looking more active than ever, and Umesh Yadav and Mohit Sharma turning back the clock. But the biggest takeaway was the captaincy debuts of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill kicking off their respective stints with a much needed 'W'.

Interestingly, both Gaikwad is also a competition to Gill's opening position in India's T20I set-up. Sure, Gill is clearly ahead of his GT counterpart when it comes to Tests and ODIs, pretty much having cemented his place in the XI, T20Is is where the position is still open. And with a T20 World Cup, both youngsters are aware of what needs to be done. Two young promising talents, one big tournament and a place in the T20 World Cup up for gras. Oh, bring it on.

GT are still just three seasons into the tournament but they have won as many titles as CSK, but while the rivalry between these two teams isn't as intense as the 'El Clasico' of IPL, it sure has shown signs of becoming a potent feud going forward. Last IPL, CSK nosed ahead of GT to deny them a second straight title and ensure their fifth. You never know. Gujarat may still be feeling the sting of it, but they have to build on their upper hand over Chennai. In a pretty telling trivia, CSK have never beaten GT in a league game, but have won twice in the Playoffs – once in Qualifier 1 and the other time in final.