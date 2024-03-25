Jay Shah's classy gesture for Ishan Kishan goes viral, has lengthy chat with MI star weeks after BCCI contract snub

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah reached out to Ishan Kishan after Mumbai Indians (MI) recorded a stunning defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday. Spoiling Hardik Pandya's homecoming on matchday 5 of the IPL 2024, senior pacer Umesh Yadav upstaged the MI skipper in an epic duel to win the final-over thriller for the 2022 champions at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Jay Shah had a long chat with MI's Kishan after the IPL 2024 match(AFP-PTI)

Shah, who attended the IPL 2024 showdown between GT and MI, was seen having a long chat with MI wicketkeeper-batter Kishan after the match. Shah and Kishan shook hands and exchanged pleasantries about the game. The brief interaction between the BCCI secretary and MI gloveman garnered the attention of IPL fans on social media. Kishan made his return to competitive cricket after losing BCCI's central contract in the lead-up to the IPL 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: 'My cricketing birth happened in Mumbai': Hardik Pandya turns up heat on IPL homecoming as MI meet GT

Jay Shah's classy gesture for Ishan Kishan

How Kishan missed out on BCCI contract?

Out-of-favour Kishan and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer were excluded from BCCI's central contracts list after the duo ignored the board's directive to play Ranji Trophy. Warning severe implications, BCCI secretary Shah reportedly urged centrally contracted players not to prioritise the IPL over domestic cricket. Kishan refused to turn up for Jharkhand throughout the Ranji season and ended up losing his BCCI contract before the IPL 2024.

How Kishan performed in comeback game vs GT in IPL 2024?

Mumbai Indians opener Kishan had a point to prove in the recently concluded encounter against Gujarat Titans. However, Kishan had an awful start to the new IPL season. Kishan was handed a four-ball duck by GT's Azmatullah Omarzai in match No.5 of the IPL 2024. Interestingly, Kishan's former India teammate Iyer also recorded a duck in his first game of the IPL 2024.

Did you know?

After Kishan and Iyer lost their national contracts, board secretary Shah confirmed that the BCCI has tripled per match incentive to INR 45 lakh for playing the longest format of the game. As per the Test Cricket Incentive Scheme, a player has a chance to earn INR 4.50 crore as an incentive by being featured in 10 Tests of a season.

"I am pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes," Shah had said. "Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at ₹15 lakh," he further added.