IPL 2024 points table after GT vs DC: Delhi Capitals climb to sixth, Gujarat Titans seventh

Delhi Capitals thrashed Gujarat Titans by six wickets in their IPL 2024 fixture, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Chasing 90 runs, DC eased to 92/4 in 8.5 overs, as Rishabh Pant (16*) and Sumit Kumar (9*) remained unbeaten. For GT's bowling department, Sandeep Warrier took two wickets. Gujarat Titans' players greet Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant (2R) after their win.(AFP)

Initially, a three-wicket haul by Mukesh Kumar helped DC bowl out GT for 89 in 17/3 overs. Rashid Khan was GT's top-scorer with a knock of 31 runs off 24 balls.

Speaking after the match, Player of the Match Pant said, "Lots of things to be pleased about. We talked about the champion thought process and our team showed today that we can play like that and really happy to see that. [on the bowling] Definitely one of the best, it's early on in the tournament, can't say much as we can improve individually. The only thought process before coming on to the field was coming in a better way, that's the only thought when I was going through my rehab."

"The only conversation we had before the chase was - let's get it as early as possible, we lost a few run-rate points earlier and we covered it up. We just love being in Ahmedabad, we love the stadium, the vibe here and looking forward to play more matches here. We just want to enjoy our win, one at a time and move forward learning from it," he added.

IPL 2024 points table after GT vs DC

Rajasthan Royals are currently on top of the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points in seven matches, followed by second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (8) and Chennai Super Kings (8) in third. Sunrisers Hyderabad are in fourth position.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants are fifth, DC are sixth, GT are seventh and Punjab Kings are eighth. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are ninth and Royal Challengers Bangalore are bottom of the standings.