IPL 2024 points table after LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants climb to third, playoff hopes dwindling for Mumbai Indians

Marcus Stoinis emerged as the hero for the Lucknow Super Giants in their crucial IPL encounter against the Mumbai Indians, playing a composed 62-run innings to guide his team to a four-wicket victory in Lucknow. After restricting Mumbai Indians to a below-par total of 144/7, LSG faced a watchful start to their chase. However, Stoinis soon took charge, showcasing his batting prowess with a well-crafted knock off 45 balls, laced with seven boundaries and two sixes. IPL 2024 points table after LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants climb to third spot(AFP)

Stoinis' innings provided the much-needed impetus to LSG's chase, especially after the loss of key wickets at crucial junctures. Despite facing some anxious moments towards the end, LSG managed to reach their target with four balls to spare, securing their sixth win in 10 games and climbing to the third spot in the IPL standings. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, endured their seventh loss in 10 games, further denting their chances in the tournament.

Stoinis' partnerships with captain KL Rahul (28) and Deepak Hooda (18) proved crucial in steering LSG towards victory, as they added valuable runs to the scoreboard. Although Hooda's dismissal brought some respite for Mumbai Indians, Stoinis continued to anchor the innings with confidence, eventually reaching his fifty in the 14th over.

Even as he was dismissed in the next over, LSG had little difficulty in chasing down the target as Nicholas Pooran (14*) held one end, seeing off the run-chase despite two further dismissals of Ashton Turner (5) and Ayush Badoni (6).

Take a look at the updated points table:

IPL 2024 points table after LSG vs MI(IPL )

Wednesday's match

Chennai Super Kings will return to action on Wednesday as they will aim to solidify their position in the top four against an inconsistent Punjab Kings side in IPL 2024. After successive defeats to LSG, CSK returned to winning ways last week when they comfortably defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad; PBKS, meanwhile, also ended the five-match losing streak with an incredible victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing down a mammoth 262-run target with nine balls to spare.