IPL 2024 Purple Cap list after PBKS vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal climbs to pole position, Kagiso Rabada surges to third

Saturday saw plenty of changes in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap race as Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabada surged into the top-five, but failed to prevent a defeat for his side. Chasing 148, Rajasthan Royals reached 152/7 in 19.5 overs, with Shimron Hetmyer (27*) hitting the match-winning six. Meanwhile, Rabada and Sam Curran scalped two wickets each for Punjab. Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal (2L) celebrates a wicket.(AFP)

Initially, Ashutosh Sharmma's 16-ball 31 saw PBKS post 147/8 in 20 overs. For RR's bowling department, Keshav Maharaj and Avesh Khan took two wickets each, Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a dismissal.

Speaking after the match, PBKS captain Curran said, "The wicket was slightly slow, but we didn't start well with the bat and didn't finish well in the end. It was a good effort from the lower order, getting (close) to 150 was excellent, the bowling was good, we kept them down, unfortunately another close loss. We stuck to our plans, bowled and fielded well, but I'm confident we'll bounce back in the next game."

"Three games is a hard way to fully work out the conditions (at the new venue), but we've adapted well, we won the first match and lost two matches by close margins (by 2 runs and 3 wickets), hard to take, but the boys will be lifted by how well we've played in the last couple of games," he further added.

IPL 2024 Purple Cap race after PBKS vs RR

RR's win saw Yuzvendra Chahal overtake Jasprit Bumrah to pole position in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap race. Chahal now has 11 wickets in six matches and Bumrah has 10 in five games. Rabada is in third place with nine dismissals, followed by CSK's Mustafizur Rahman (9) in fourth and DC bowler Khaleel Ahmed (9) is fifth.