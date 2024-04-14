IPL 2024 Orange Cap list after PBKS vs RR: Riyan Parag behind leader Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson overtakes Shubman Gill

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals sealed a three-wicket win against Punjab Kings in their IPL 2024 fixture, on Saturday in Mohali. Chasing 148, RR reached 152/7 in 19.5 overs, courtesy of a match-winning six from Shimron Hetmyer. The West Indies star smacked an unbeaten knock of 27* off 10 balls. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran bagged two wickets each for the hosts. Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag is second in the Orange Cap race, followed by Sanju Samson in third position.(AFP)

Initially, a late cameo of 31 runs off 16 balls by Ashutosh Sharma saw PBKS post 147/8 in 20 overs. For RR's bowling department, Keshav Maharaj and Trent Boult bagged two wickets each.

Speaking after the match, RR captain Sanju Samson said, "(High-catches) We had few funny instances from last year and this year. But I am really happy that everyone is eager to go and catch. I would be very sad if people are just staying away and not catching it. It gets a bit tough actually - the stadium is full of noise and when people call, we are looking at the ball, we can't look who is coming. I need to tell my fast bowlers that it's a bit easier to catch with the gloves instead of hands."

"We all were (tensed during the run-chase). Games against Punjab in the last 3-4 years, each and every game is very close, very funny feeling. They were bowling really well, it was a funny game. (On Hetmyer) He has been doing it for years and years. Lots of experience, some composure and some confidence about his skills. He was won games many times. Rovman and Hetty - having them was good. Tanush is an interesting youngster. He came in as an allrounder, he had a fabulous Ranji Trophy season with Mumbai and he's been performing well. He's been impressing all the coaching staff and everyone in the nets. We had a proper, settled batting order after the openers, we didn't want to unsettle it and then bring someone up for just one game.

"Jos is almost ready for the next game, so we just wanted to try him up the order. Very happy to see him (Jaiswal) spend some time in the middle, get those 30s and 40s. That's what this tournament has taught me from last 10 years - never take it for granted. Last game, we did some really great things and we ended up on the losing side. Today, we made a bit more mistakes and we ended up winning the game. It's a very funny game, so we'd like to keep our heads down and just do the process," he further added.

RCB star Virat Kohli occupies pole position in the Orange Cap race with 319 runs in six matches. He is followed by RR's Riyan Parag (284) in second place. Meanwhile, Samson's 18 off 14 balls in the previous game saw him climb from fourth to third place, with 264 runs. GT skipper Shubman Gill is fourth with 255 runs and Sai Sudharsan (226) is fifth in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race.