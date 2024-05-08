IPL 2024 Purple Cap list after SRH vs LSG: Pat Cummins back in top 10, Jasprit Bumrah leads the race

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins moved back into the top 10 of the IPL 2024 Purple Cap race. Cummins took the crucial wicket of Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul in the clash on Wednesday to make his tally to 14 scalps in 12 matches. Meanwhile, there was no change in the top five of the tally as only four wickets fell in the SRH vs LSG clash, out of which one was run out. Pat Cummins has claimed 14 wickets in 12 matches this season thus far.(AP)

Mumbai Indians premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the race with 18 wickets in 12 matches. The star paceman has been the standout bowler for his side, but MI have become the first team to get knocked out of the playoffs race.

Punjab Kings pacer Harshal Patel, who won the Purple Cap in IPL 2021, is once again in the reckoning to claim the big price for the second time. He has claimed 17 scalps and is second in the race behind Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is also putting up a good fight in the race and has 16 wickets under his kitty. He has been a consistent performer for his side this season, and Shreyas Iyer's go-through bowler in the middle-over alongside Sunil Narine.

SRH paceman T Natarajan ended up wicketless in the clash against LSG as he remained at the fourth spot in the tally with 15 wickets in 10 matches. Natarajan had a forgettable outing on Wednesday as he leaked 50 runs in his overs.

India's T20 World Cup-bound Arshdeep Singh is sitting at the fifth spot in the Purple Cap race as he has also picked 15 wickets but is placed behind Natarjan due to an inferior economy rate. Delhi Capitals Mukesh Kumar has also claimed 15 wickets and looking to give a tough fight to the other bowlers.